eMerge America Announces Robust Content For This Year’s Program

April 29-30, 2019 at the Miami Beach Convention Center

eMerge Americas, the premier technology event connecting the Americas, unveiled new partnerships and programming highlights in advance of the annual conference that will occur on April 29-30, 2019 in Miami Beach, FL.

“eMerge Americas is a platform dedicated to building out South Florida’s entrepreneurial ecosystem and transforming Miami into the tech hub of the Americas,” said Felice Gorordo, CEO of eMerge Americas. “We’re convening world-class innovators and value-creators and inviting them to invest their time, talent and treasure into making the Miami tech ecosystem their own.”

Over the course of the past year, eMerge Americas has actively sought strategic partnerships to reinforce the tech ecosystem with programs that both fill an identified gap and further incentivizes entrepreneurs to consider Miami as a city to successfully launch and scale their businesses.

“We’re proud to unveil our robust content for this year’s eMerge Americas event that will showcase our partners – both local and international,” said Melissa Medina, President of eMerge Americas. “Over 200 companies will be featured on our dynamic expo floor to highlight innovative solutions for startups, business enterprises, government officials, and investors.”

Notable program highlights announced for the upcoming event on April 29th-30th include:

eMerge Americas Government (eGOV) Summit presented by SAP

The eMerge Americas Government (eGOV) Summit convenes high-level government and business leaders from across the globe that are leveraging disruptive technologies to transform their communities. The Association of Entrepreneurs of Latin America (ASELA), a professional network of over 90,000 entrepreneurs in Latin America, will convene at eMerge Americas to formally sign a memorandum of understanding that will induct Miami Dade County into the ASELA network.

The signing of this historical agreement will be marked by a special address via video from the President of Chile Sebastián Piñera, marking the first time a sitting head of state will deliver remarks at an eMerge Americas conference. The Minister of Economy, Development and Tourism of Chile Jose Ramon Valente will be present at the signing ceremony and provide keynote remarks at the eGOV Summit Luncheon on Monday, April 29th.

The ASELA network, comprised of entrepreneurs from Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Guatemala, Mexico, Peru, and Paraguay, will now expand to include Miami Dade County and spurs an exchange of dedicated resources throughout the Americas.

Women, Innovation, Technology (WIT) Summit powered by Babson’s Center for Women’s Entrepreneurial Leadership

The Women, Innovation, Technology (WIT) Summit has formally partnered with the Babson Center for Women’s Entrepreneurial Leadership to develop a one-day summit on April 30th , within the eMerge Americas conference, that convenes influencers, innovators, and consumers to bridge the gender gap for women in tech.

Babson College, located in Wellesley, Massachusetts, is centrally focused on entrepreneurship education, and often ranked the most prestigious entrepreneurship college in the United States. Through both research and action-driven workshops, the WIT Summit will address two key issues facing women in tech: a lack of growth funding and the need for stronger social networks. Jean Case, Chairwoman of the National Geographic Society and CEO of the Case Foundation, will be delivering the featured keynote address.

The outcome of this dynamic summit will include an event report that discusses the state of gender in technology and solutions to strengthen funding and networking opportunities for women.

eMerge Americas Hackathon powered by Wyncode Academy, Ford, GE Digital and Ultimate Software

For the third year in a row, the eMerge Americas Hackathon will be held in partnership with Wyncode Academy, the premier accelerated learning destination in South Florida. The contest theme, #ConnectingMiami to the World, will focus on building technology that connects and transcends borders.

Teams will have 12 hours to build their project and present their demos to a panel of judges to compete for thousands in prizes. This year’s hackathon is sponsored by Ford, GE Digital and Ultimate Software, a cloud-based human resources applications developer recently bought by an investor group led by private equity firm Hellman & Friedman for approximately $11 billion. Participation in the Hackathon is free, but you must apply before April 18th. See all details here: http://bit.ly/emerge2019hack