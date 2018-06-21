FIVE STAR EXPERIENCE ANNOUNCES HIGHLY AWAITED MIAMI SWIM WEEK POP-UP

Five Star Experience offers great music, pop-up shops with the top swimwear brands, VIP clientele, celebrities and local tastemakers

Five Star Swim Week Event, the luxury driven event produced by Concept ID, announces ticket sales for its 2018 runway show held at the Delano South Beach.

Every July, world renowned swim brands migrate to Miami, at its hottest time, to celebrate the latest swimwear collections. On July 15, Five Star Experience plans to take full advantage of Swim Week, expecting an audience of 800 people at their 2018 event presented by Sol de Janeiro. Top designers will showcase their work at the highly anticipated runway show, including Lesaint, It Bag Brasil, Nannacay, Bikini, Cia. Maritima, Lenny and Ipanema, Sol de Janeiro, Bossa and more.

Five Star Experience has transformed the event into a unique project unlike any other. With over 40 ambassadors around the world consisting of opinion leaders, businessmen, celebrities, artists and major social influencers, guests can expect to party with the most interesting people in Miami.

Located at the Delano South Beach, guests can purchase their $35 admission tickets on Eventbrite.com.