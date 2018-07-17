Florida Trend Once Again Recognizes Akerman Lawyers Among Legal Elite with Most Women Honorees in the State

Akerman LLP, a top 100 U.S. law firm serving clients across the Americas, today announced that Florida Trend has named 24 of the firm’s lawyers to its 2018 Legal Elite list.
Akerman tied for the highest number of rankings in the state and was singled out for having the most women honorees. Akerman’s Legal Elite honorees include lawyers from offices across Florida, including Fort Lauderdale, Jacksonville, Miami, Orlando, Tallahassee, Tampa, and West Palm Beach.
Partners David Ackerman, Karen Buesing, Joni Armstrong Coffey, and Katherine Giddings were once again recognized among a distinguished group of practitioners in the publication’s Hall of Fame. Florida Trend also ranked three Akerman lawyers under the age of 40, Zarra Elias, Jason Margolin, and Allison Stocker, who were named Up & Comers for their record of excellence in the legal community.
The 2018 Legal Elite list recognizes the state’s top lawyers as selected by their peers through a voting process in 27 practice areas. The publication recognizes less than two percent of the more than 106,000 Florida Bar members practicing in the state.
The Akerman lawyers honored in 2018 are:
David P. Ackerman, Commercial Litigation
Silvia M. Alderman, Environmental & Land Use
Stacy Bercun Bohm, Construction
Karen M. Buesing, Labor & Employment
Joni Armstrong Coffey, Environmental & Land Use
Zarra R. Elias, Labor & Employment – Up & Comer
Carol L. Schoffel Faber, Real Estate
Irene Bassel Frick, Business Law
Christian P. George, Commercial Litigation
Katherine E. Giddings, Appellate Practice
James F. Goldsmith, Business Law
Brian R. Harris, Tax
Daniel Jacobson, Business Law
Arlene K. Kline, Labor & Employment
Andrew M. Loewenstein, Commercial Litigation
Jason L. Margolin, Commercial Litigation – Up & Comer
Carl D. Roston, Business Law
Leslie Schultz-Kin, Commercial Litigation
Lawrence D. Silverman, Antitrust & Trade Regulation
Allison M. Stocker, Commercial Litigation – Up & Comer
Whitney M. Untiedt, Civil Trial
Steven R. Wirth, Bankruptcy & Workout
Melissa S. Zinkil, Labor & Employment
