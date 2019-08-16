FONTAINEBLEAU MIAMI BEACH ANNOUNCES LIMITED TIME SPICE & STAY PACKAGE

Featuring Complimentary Miami Spice Dinner For Two

With its renowned restaurants among the most desired destinations for the Miami Spice summer dining initiative, Fontainebleau Miami Beach will once again impress locals and visitors alike with specially priced menu offerings during the two-month promotion. Fontainebleau signature restaurants, Hakkasan, Scarpetta by Scott Conant and StripSteak by Michael Mina. Additionally, this year for the first time ever, Fontainebleau is offering guests the opportunity to enhance their Miami Spice experience with an overnight stay with the Spice & Stay Package. The package includes a complimentary Miami Spice dinner for two at the signature restaurant of your choice for every night you book along with complimentary overnight parking – it’s the perfect time to dine your way through Fontainebleau. Full package offerings follow.

SPICE & STAY PACKAGE | From $249++ per night

Oceanview room or above accommodations

Prix-fixe, Miami Spice dinner for two at a signature restaurant of choice (Hakkasan, StripSteak By Michael Mina, Scarpetta by Scott Conant)

Complimentary overnight valet parking for one vehicle

Little Bleau Book presented at check-in – featuring over $1,500 in savings that may be redeemed resort-wide

BOOKING WINDOW: July 9 – September 30, 2019

TRAVEL WINDOW: August 15 – September 30, 2019

*PROMO CODE: SPICESTAY

To book & view terms & conditions, visit: www.fontainebleau.com/specials/spice-and-stay or call (800) 548-8886.

Fontainebleau draws in a multitude of diners due to Miami Spice, mainly because attendees have the ability to indulge in some of the restaurant’s most iconic dishes for a discounted price. Throughout the months of August and September, Hakkasan, Scarpetta by Scott Conant and StripSteak by Michael Mina will offer Miami Spice dining seven days a week. Three-course prix-fixed menus will be available nightly at Hakkasan, Scarpetta and StripSteak; while Hakkasan will once again offer its iconic weekend Dim Sum lunch on Saturdays and Sundays. Vegetarian menu options will also be available at all venues. Miami Spice pricing of $23 for lunch and $39 for dinner per person, exclusive of beverage, tax and gratuity will be in effect; wine flights at an additional price are also on offer during dinner.

Scarpetta diners can savor celebrity chef Scott Conant’s signature dishes including the beloved Spaghetti with Tomato and Basil. Those looking to enjoy Michael Mina’s award-winning steakhouse concept, StripSteak, can indulge in the 8 oz Moyer Farms Filet Mignon and sweeten the deal with Key Lime Pie. Hakkasan diners will enjoy family-style offerings as well as the dim sum lunch menu which offers an array of dim sum favorites. The heavenly Black Sesame Cheesecake with blackberry yuzu sherbet, and yuzu curd, and nashi compote at Hakkasan is a must-have and is available on both the lunch and dinner menus. Dim Sum Lunch at Hakkasan is available Saturdays and Sundays only from 12 p.m. – 2:45 p.m.

For Miami Spice dinner reservations and links to full menus, please call 877.326.7412 or visit fontainebleau.com/miami-spice. Fontainebleau Miami Beach is located at 4441 Collins Avenue, Miami Beach, FL 33140. Get the latest information on Fontainebleau’s restaurants by following us on Twitter and Instagram, @dineBLEAU

Please Note: Menus – which are subject to change – go into effect August 1, 2019 and run throughout the Miami Spice promotion (September 30, 2019). Restaurant patrons will enjoy discounted valet parking of $15 with validation.