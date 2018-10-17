FRESH STONE CRABS DELIVERS NATIONWIDE

The cost-effective daily delivery service provides 100% fresh stone crabs anywhere in the USA

Fresh Stone Crabs is Miami’s new local delivery service and Next Day nationwide distribution company, which catches the luxurious crustaceans daily and delivers them fresh –NEVER frozen.

Created by Shelly Abramowitz, restaurateur responsible for the acclaimed New York hotspots Canastel’s and Café Society in the 80’s, Fresh Stone Crabs is the reincarnation of his 1989 concept, South Beach Stone Crabs on Lincoln Road. “Thirty years ago it was just me and Joe’s Stone Crab. We’re the only one’s shipping. The challenge with a restaurant is that you need to serve your customers fresh stone crabs. There were only frozen crabs left to ship in those days, so we had to reduce our shipping business,” said Shelly. Now without a restaurant, he’s shipping and delivering the fresh catch of the day for half the price. Nobody in the industry will guarantee fresh stone crabs every time. “When we run out, we’re done. We don’t even own a freezer,” Shelly shares proudly.

Today, thanks to the internet, the delivery service is dedicated to distributing daily caught stone crabs – something most restaurants in Miami can’t do as they risk running out of fresh crabs for the dining room, causing them to ship frozen. Available while supplies lasts, Shelly works with 50 fishing boats in the Florida Keys to service all of his orders.

Fresh Stone Crabs offer the shellfish for half the price of restaurants, mustard included, and a free key lime pie for order of 10 pounds or more. For custom orders or questions, call Shelly Abramowitz at 305.989.1969. Requests can also be placed online at freshstonecrabs.com. Delivery on Miami Beach is free, while shipping all over the state of Florida has a $20 FedEx charge; everywhere else in the USA has a greatly reduced FedEx charge.

Stone crab season officially begins on Monday, October 15. The sumptuous delicacy is perfect for all occasions and Fresh Stone Crabs delivers the best shellfish to your door, day to night –from birthday parties and anniversaries to holiday fêtes and intimate soirees, never frozen. Shelly promises, “Once you taste our Fresh Stone Crabs you’ll understand the difference.”

For more information, please visit freshstonecrabs.com and Instagram @FreshStoneCrabs.