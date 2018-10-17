Media Kit | Pay Online | Submit Press Release

FRESH STONE CRABS DELIVERS NATIONWIDE

By: Miami Beach Chamber |October 17, 2018

The  cost-effective  daily  delivery  service  provides  100%  fresh  stone  crabs  anywhere  in  the  USA

Fresh  Stone  Crabs  is  Miami’s  new  local  delivery  service  and  Next  Day  nationwide  distribution  company,  which  catches  the  luxurious  crustaceans  daily  and  delivers  them  fresh  –NEVER  frozen.

Created  by  Shelly  Abramowitz,  restaurateur  responsible  for  the  acclaimed  New  York  hotspots  Canastel’s  and  Café  Society  in  the  80’s,  Fresh  Stone  Crabs  is  the  reincarnation  of  his  1989  concept,  South  Beach  Stone  Crabs  on  Lincoln  Road.  “Thirty  years  ago  it  was  just  me  and  Joe’s  Stone  Crab.  We’re  the  only  one’s  shipping.  The  challenge  with  a  restaurant  is  that  you  need  to  serve  your  customers  fresh  stone  crabs.  There  were  only  frozen  crabs  left  to  ship  in  those  days,  so  we  had  to  reduce  our  shipping  business,”  said  Shelly.  Now  without  a  restaurant,  he’s  shipping  and  delivering  the  fresh  catch  of  the  day  for  half  the  price.  Nobody  in  the  industry  will  guarantee  fresh  stone  crabs  every  time.  “When  we  run  out,  we’re  done.  We  don’t  even  own  a  freezer,”  Shelly  shares  proudly.

Today,  thanks  to  the  internet,  the  delivery  service  is  dedicated  to  distributing  daily  caught  stone  crabs  –  something  most  restaurants  in  Miami  can’t  do  as  they  risk  running  out  of  fresh  crabs  for  the  dining  room,  causing  them  to  ship  frozen.  Available  while  supplies  lasts,  Shelly  works  with  50  fishing  boats  in  the  Florida  Keys  to  service  all  of  his  orders.

Fresh  Stone  Crabs  offer  the  shellfish  for  half  the  price  of  restaurants,  mustard  included,  and  a  free  key  lime  pie  for  order  of  10  pounds  or  more.  For  custom  orders  or  questions,  call  Shelly  Abramowitz  at  305.989.1969.  Requests  can  also  be  placed  online  at  freshstonecrabs.com.  Delivery  on  Miami  Beach  is  free,  while  shipping  all  over  the  state  of  Florida  has  a  $20  FedEx  charge;  everywhere  else  in  the  USA  has  a  greatly  reduced  FedEx  charge.

Stone  crab  season  officially  begins  on  Monday,  October  15.  The  sumptuous  delicacy  is  perfect  for  all  occasions  and  Fresh  Stone  Crabs  delivers  the  best  shellfish  to  your  door,  day  to  night  –from  birthday  parties  and  anniversaries  to  holiday  fêtes  and  intimate  soirees,  never  frozen.  Shelly  promises,  “Once  you  taste  our  Fresh  Stone  Crabs  you’ll  understand  the  difference.”

For  more  information,  please  visit  freshstonecrabs.com  and  Instagram  @FreshStoneCrabs.

