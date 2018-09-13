FRIDAY: Mayors and Businesses to Celebrate Citizenship and New American Employees

Mayors and local business leaders will discuss the importance of citizenship and the benefits of offering naturalization services at their worksites ahead of Citizenship Day.

The business roundtable on citizenship will celebrate the fifth anniversary of the National Immigration Forum’s New American Workforce program in Miami. New American Workforce is a national worksite program that partners with businesses to offer citizenship legal services and English classes to their eligible immigrant employees.

Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber, Miami Mayor Francis Suarez and Carlos A. Giménez from Miami-Dade County will headline the roundtable.

Mayor Gelber will speak on the City of Miami Beach’s continued partnership with New American Workforce for its employees. Mayors Suarez and Giménez will speak to the importance of making citizenship more accessible in their communities.

WHAT: Business roundtable to celebrate the fifth anniversary of New American Workforce in Miami

Mayor Dan Gelber, City of Miami Beach

Mayor Francis Suarez, City of Miami

Mayor Giménez, Executive Director of the Office of New Americans, Miami-Dade County

Nick Duris, Director of Human Resources, Mount Sinai Medical Center

Robert Hill, General Manager, InterContinental Hotel, Miami

Wendy Kallergis, President & CEO, Greater Miami & the Beaches Hotel Association

Ali Noorani, Executive Director, National Immigration Forum

Dr. Eduardo Padrón, President, Miami Dade College

WHEN: 8:30 a.m. Friday

WHERE: InterContinental Miami, Junior Ballroom, main floor – 100 Chopin Plaza