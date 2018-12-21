FROM LONDON TO MIAMI BEACH

CHOTTO MATTE Delivers Authentic Nikkei Experience to Lincoln Road

CHOTTO MATTE brings the artistic energy of underground Tokyo and modern sophistication of London’s Soho to the west end of Lincoln Road April 19, 2018. With its first U.S. location, owner and founder Kurt Zdesar and the NZR Group combine authentic Nikkei cuisine in a vibrant, and most of all, fun destination in the heart of South Beach.

Serving daily lunch, happy hour and dinner, CHOTTO MATTE creates a playful dining experience you can’t wait to repeat with a Robata grill counter, sushi bar with mirroring cocktail bar, lively music, and open-air dining.

“Over the last 10 years, I’ve seen Miami emerge as an artsy, high energy and dynamic city,” said Zdesar. “Lincoln Road used to be a bespoke destination for its unique brands and we are excited to bring back a taste of that with CHOTTO MATTE. The hive of activity, open air and sophistication of the 1111 District on Lincoln Road is where we want to be.”

Executive Chef Jordan Sclare directs the CHOTTO MATTE Miami culinary team. Sclare’s extensive pedigree includes Gordan Ramsay’s 3 Michelin-Star London restaurant; Nobu Park Lane and presently Group Executive Chef at CHOTTO MATTE London, Black Roe, Fucina and Pantry Marylebone within the NZR Group. Head Chef, Jimmy Gallagher will oversee daily operations. Gallagher’s culinary expertise includes opening chef de cuisine at Blue Ribbon Sushi Miami and 1111 Peruvian Bistro. Born and raised in Lima, Peru Gallagher staged with Gaston Acurio’s restaurants.

NZR’s four London-based restaurants deliver concepts with premier service, atmosphere, design and authentic cuisine. CHOTTO MATTE London brings together the best of Nikkei and vibrant dining experiences; Black Roe introduced London to Hawaiian inspired poke in Mayfair; Fucina, in the heart of Marylebone, serves up organic Italian with a modern twist; Pantry Marylebone is a stone’s throw away from Fucina, delivering an all day bakery, marketplace and pizzeria.

Keeping consistent to its U.K. motto, chefs will source pristine seafood and naturally raised meats, with non-GMO ingredients, consistently turning the volume up with execution. London’s standout Nikkei sushi are set to appear on Miami’s menus, including Nikkei Aburi with tuna yuzu, aubergine miso, turbot and salmon fired table-side and signature Nikkei Sushi, all individually dressed. Other favorites include 96-Hour Marinated, House-Smoked Chuleta de Cordero Ahumada; Nikkei Gyoza; Langosta Deluxe Ceviche; Lomo al la Parrilla; and bespoke “Chef Experience” menus by request.

The bar menu is a delicious mix of spirits including Piscos, Japanese Whiskies and signature cocktails like Nikkei Old Fashioned, Ron Milionario Solera 15 years, banana syrup, chocolate ice block.

Andy Martin Architects (AMA) stunning design blends CHOTTO MATTE’s signature Tokyo vibe with Miami’s tropical life. The 219-seat restaurant and bar features Shou Sugi Ban wood ceilings and lush, hanging gardens created by Raymond Jungles. A large floating ceiling inspired by abstracted Japanese roof style known as ‘Irimoya’ delivers year-round al fresco dining, with a fully retractable roof. Imported in its entirety, a 19-ton Sicilian boulder creates a dramatic focal point between the sushi bar and cocktail area while a vibrant mural created by Miami’s renown graffiti artists Marcel Katz and Ahol Sniffs Glue pours over interior walls. AMA skillfully intertwines natural stone, carbon steel, tinted glass, and dark stained timber for a textured palette, indicative of ‘Japanese sensibility.’