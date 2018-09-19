Getting Residents Ballot Ready

—City of Miami Beach to Hold Four Community Outreach Meetings—

In anticipation of the November 6, 2018 voters’ referendum, Miami Beach residents are invited to learn more about the six ballot questions at one of the four upcoming community meetings. These meetings are intended to provide a deeper understanding of the Inspector General, Convention Center Hotel and G.O. Bond ballot items.

Thursday, September 20 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

The Wolfsonian-FIU

1001 Washington Avenue, Miami Beach, FL 33139

Thursday, September 27 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Miami City Ballet

2200 Liberty Avenue Miami Beach, FL 33139

Wednesday, October 3 from 6:30 p.m. 8:30 p.m.

New World Symphony, SunTrust Pavilion

511 17 Street, Miami Beach, FL 33139

Saturday, October 6 from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

North Shore Youth Center

501 72 Street, Miami Beach, FL 33141