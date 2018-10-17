Gianni’s at The Versace Mansion Opens for Lunch

Ocean Drive hotspot now offers three-course power lunch for $29

For the first time since its inception, Gianni’s at The Versace Mansion, the hotel known as The Villa Casa Casuarina, will now serve lunch. Beginning October 2nd, the elegant oasis that is equal in beauty as it is in luxury, will give diners a chance to experience a specially curated three-course menu for $29. Designed to honor Gianni Versace’s own dining palate and situated in what was once Versace’s private dining space, Gianni’s gives diners a glimpse into the opulent lifestyle the legendary designer was known for.

Showcasing decadent Italian-Mediterranean fare, the menu, created by Executive Chef Thomas Stewart, features a choice of appetizer including Grilled Spanish Octopus, Gianni’s Salad or Tuna Tartare; a choice of entrée including Mushroom Risotto, Spaghetti All Chitarra, Free Range Chicken or Freshly Grilled Dorade; and a dessert including a Fresh Fruit Platter, Selection of Sorbets or Ice Cream. In addition to the lunch menu, Gianni’s will now offer a specially priced wine-by-the-glass menu.

Diners can choose to enjoy lunch inside the restaurant’s main dining room adorned with gold plated tiles, hand-painted ceilings and ornate artwork, or al fresco in the hotel’s breathtaking courtyard next to the world-recognized 24K ‘Million Mosaic Pool.’ Perfect for the power lunch diner, Gianni’s offers convenient valet parking and private dining spaces for business meetings and intimate events.

Gianni’s, located at 1116 Ocean Drive Miami Beach, FL, will be open for lunch seven days a week from 12:00 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. In addition, The Villa’s Onyx Bar & Lounge will be open at 12 p.m. daily. The restaurant is also open for dinner from seven days a week from 6 p.m. until midnight. For reservations or more information contact 786.485.2200 or visit www.vmmiamibeach.com.

