Global Arts Project with Bianca ODonnell of Keller Williams Realty

Miami Beach Hosts the 2018 #URMIAMIBEACH Client Appreciation Event in Collins Park

Bianca ODonnell of Keller Williams Realty Miami Beach is a board member of the Global Arts Project which is a nonprofit organization that offers a voice for promoting a vibrant cultural society by facilitating, empowering and advocating for the performing arts. On September 30th GAP had a record-breaking event at Collins Park. Not only a board member but an advocate for the arts, Bianca ODonnell turned the event into her Annual Client Appreciation Day with nearly 300 of her real estate clients and their families supporting the event. The attendees enjoyed performances by Latin Grammy Nominated Tony Succar and The Mixtura Band, free food, prizes for everyone, games, face painting, a photo booth, raffles included two 4 hour yacht charters and there was inspirational rock painting. “It was a beautiful day, and a great opportunity for me to give-back to my clients and the community. These families make Miami Beach what it is and I would not be here without their support,” says Bianca ODonnell, Realtor with Keller Williams. “I am not sure how we will top this year’s event, but we are up for the challenge! Our client appreciation event is about letting our clients know how much we care about them and appreciate their business, it’s not something I ever take for granted.” Bianca ODonnell is a Miami Beach resident and Realtor servicing all of Miami Beach resident’s real estate needs. Her love of the residents and pride in community shows in her commitment to bringing FREE family concerts to Collins Park through the Global Arts Project, Miami Beach Parents Meetup which offers FREE family-friendly activities on Miami Beach and her Facebook page keeping Miami Beach Snowbirds in the know about all of the great local activities. For more information about Bianca ODonnell or buying and selling Miami Beach real estate go to BiancaODonnell.com. To see this year’s calendar of upcoming FREE concerts in Collins Park or if you’re interesting in donating or volunteering with Global Arts Project go to globalartsproject.org

