Greater Miami and the Beaches Named Finalist for 2020 Democratic National Convention

Ultimate Battleground Location Proves to be the Best Option

Greater Miami and the Beaches is no stranger to large conventions, extravagant parties and events that leave attendees with memories to last a lifetime. With 29 electoral votes and a state full of passionate, energized and action-oriented residents, Florida is the clear option for the 2020 Democratic National Convention.

“We are a city of immigrants, living in a country of immigrants. We truly represent all Americans. Our Miami Ellis Island, the Freedom Tower, looks out at the American Airlines Arena and serves as a reminder every day of what we fight for in our Nation. We believe whatever party you belong to, as Americans, we have a responsibility to lift each other up and help our neighbors,” noted City of Miami Beach Mayor, Dan Gelber.

Greater Miami and the Beaches represents all Americans. As an area that is colorful and diverse, the fight for equality and acceptance shows its strength and passion – proving that everyone deserves a chance to make a better life for themselves.

“We are a swing state, and, in recent history, as Florida goes, so does the rest of the nation. So, I think it’s smart for the DNC to pick Miami-Dade,” said Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos A. Gimenez. “Further, we have the infrastructure needed for something of this magnitude.”

People visit Greater Miami and the Beaches, the Magic City, because of its beautiful surroundings, and while the delegates are working, their families will surely enjoy the gorgeous sandy beaches, cultural institutions and unique parks throughout the Miami area. The region has the most iconic venues in the country. From National Parks like the Everglades with its unparalleled landscape to world-class museums like the Perez Art Museum located near the arena and the Institute for Contemporary Art in the Design District; concert venues like SoundScape Park in Miami Beach and Liv at the Fontainebleau Hotel; Vizcaya Gardens and open-air venues like Wynwood Walls. Our spaces are unique and lend themselves to once-in-a-lifetime experiences. All of this, in addition to the culturally tantalizing restaurants and luxurious shopping experiences.

“Greater Miami and the Beaches is the ideal place to host the 2020 Democratic National Convention. Not only do we offer incredible weather and amenities, but we are also part of a battleground state,” expressed City of Miami Mayor, Francis Suarez. “With a wealth of diversity and multiculturalism, our region is uniquely positioned to galvanize the message of hope and equality we need for our country.”

As an easy travel destination from almost anywhere in the U.S., Miami boasts one of the country’s largest airports located only 15 minutes away from its downtown. Greater Miami and the Beaches is the ultimate destination for large-scale events. In 2020, they will host their 11th Super Bowl, surpassing all other host cities. And in December 2019, will welcome Art Basel for the 17th consecutive year – expecting more than 70,000 visitors from 35 countries.

Miami’s economy is fueled by tourism, and they have mastered the craft of rolling out the red carpet for their visitors. It is consistently one of the top tourist destinations in the world with more than 15 million overnight visitors each year.

“We are humbled to be chosen as one of the locations on the shortlist. We know that a presidential nominating convention presents unique challenges, however, we are a region of problem solvers known for our can-do attitude,” added Mayor Gelber.

Just like Greater Miami and the Beaches, DNC venues should be spectacular. The American Airlines Arena sits on downtown waterfront property and serves as the perfect location for the 2020 DNC. The Convention Center, where the Caucus, Council and Committee meetings will take place during the day, is a newly renovated $615 million facility located in the heart of Miami Beach, just one block from the ocean and showcases $6 million in public art installations – all fronted by a 6-acre park (completion date 12/19).

There is truly no location that is better suited to host the 2020 Democratic National Convention.