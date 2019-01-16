Hillel at Florida International University Leadership Council partners with Miami Beach Chamber of Commerce to Offer Networking Opportunities to Students

The partnership includes Israel and Jewish cultural events within the Miami Beach Community

In a groundbreaking partnership, the Miami Beach Chamber of Commerce is opening its doors to all 3,500 Jewish students at Hillel at Florida International University and connecting the next generation of Jewish leaders to a network of more than 1,000 local businesses.

The move is an expansion of Hillel at FIU’s Leadership Council initiative, which connects students to business leaders in the Miami Jewish community. The partnership allows students to attend all Chamber networking events, council meetings and local programs that will help students as they forge forward on their career paths in the community. In addition, the Chamber will work with Hillel at FIU students to create Jewish cultural and Israel-based events in the community.

“This is a great opportunity for our students – most of whom will stay in Miami after graduation – as they build a network and become leaders in our community,” said Jon Warech, Director of Hillel at FIU. “The Miami Beach Chamber of Commerce is the center of the business universe in our city and the opportunity to mix and mingle with top executives is an invaluable addition to our program.”

Teaming with Hillel at FIU allows the Miami Beach Chamber of Commerce to mold the next generation of leaders and simultaneously enhance its programming for the Jewish community at large. Together the organizations will bring Jewish and Israeli business leaders to events and create programming surrounding the Jewish holidays – all led by Hillel students.

“We welcome the opportunity to support students in our city as they transition into the workforce,” says Jerry Libbin, President and CEO of the Miami Beach Chamber of Commerce. “Having the students help create programming further ensures their commitment to helping this community thrive for many years to come.”