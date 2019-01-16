“I ADORE MIAMI” POWER TEAM JOINS ONE SOTHEBY’S INTERNATIONAL REALTY

Richard Lombari and Brigitte Lina Lombari Bring Record-Breaking Sales and Industry Expertise to South Florida’s Premier Luxury Real Estate Firm, Set Sights on Global Growth.

ONE Sotheby’s International Realty, South Florida’s premier luxury real estate firm, announces the addition of the record-breaking “I Adore Miami Team” led by broker Richard Lombari and top producing agent Brigitte Lina Lombari. The team’s nine associates will join ONE SIR’s Aventura office, specializing in luxury residential sales and commercial transactions.

With a proven reputation for closing multi-million dollar deals, co-founders Richard Lombari and Brigitte Lina are both members of the prestigious Master Brokers Forum and their award-winning team has garnered more than $300 million in sales since its inception in 2011. Progressing in power, the team was ranked the #3 producer at Keller Williams in Miami-Dade in 2017 and was among the top 20 Keller Williams teams statewide. The “I Adore Miami Team” has established themselves as one of the most successful luxury real estate groups in the region, with a mission focused on seamless client solutions and expert-level results. Specializing in luxury sales with a strong international clientele, the groups experience spans across a number of South Florida’s most sought-after areas including Bal Harbour, Sunny Isles, Golden Beach, Aventura and Miami Beach.

“Brigitte and Richard have earned a remarkable reputation in South Florida and internationally, and we are thrilled to welcome their outstanding team to our growing family,” said Daniel de la Vega, President of ONE Sotheby’s International Realty. “Their wealth of industry knowledge and impressive track record will be a vital addition as we continue to expand our reach and legacy as South Florida’s trusted source for luxury real estate and development opportunities.”

Bringing three decades of experience in the real estate industry to the table, Richard has a myriad set of skills that span from institutional sales and corporate relocation to luxury home sales and team coaching and development. Richard served as the principal broker of Keller Williams Elite Properties in Aventura and led the Miami Shores office. With a strategic approach rooted in building talent, Richard successfully trained sales teams that exponentially improved production growth and profitability for the company. As a professional public speaker whose topics range from Real Estate Marketing & Sales to Team Building & Motivation, Richard is also a Certified Residential Specialist, Certified International Property Specialist and has earned recognition as a Million Dollar Guild Member of the Institute for Luxury Home Marketing.

“The power of the ONE Sotheby’s brand is unmatched and we are eager to bring their vast network and global exposure to our agents and clients,” said Richard Lombari. “We look forward to growing with the company and working alongside some of the best in the business.”

Originally from Paris, Brigitte Lina quickly established herself as a top-producing real estate expert in South Florida, leveraging her industry knowledge, innovate marketing techniques and high-level negotiation skills to build a strong network of trusted international clients. With 15 years of experience under her belt, Brigitte Lina has been recognized as a top agent closing over 100 transactions year after year, placing her in the top 1% of all Realtors® nationally. Her expertise spans from luxury residential sales to commercial transactions including hospitality, multi-family and development projects. She served as Commercial Director for Keller Williams where she won Platinum and Double Platinum Awards, and was consistently recognized as a top-producer during her tenure at Fortune International Realty. Known by her wide-reaching network of clients for delivering impeccable white glove service for every transaction, Brigitte Lina is a seasoned professional who comes to ONE Sotheby’s with a wealth of industry knowledge. Carrying her impressive credentials into her new role as Global Real Estate Wealth Advisor, Brigitte will broker luxury sales and capitalize on the innovative tools and technology available at ONE SIR while mastering her expansive knowledge of commercial real estate.

The collective “I Adore Miami Team” is seated to bring exponential growth and added multilingual expertise to ONE SIR’s diverse ranks. With high-level, international clientele, this dynamic addition to ONE Sotheby’s luxury expertise will include the brokerage’s fluency in French, Russian and Ukrainian via new personnel. Hand-picked by Richard for their professional experiences and skill, each member of the “I Adore Miami Team” comes with a deep commitment to their career, high energy and a results-driven perspective on real estate.

“Our success truly belongs to our team. Their tireless efforts to ensure that we implement personalized and strategic visions for each one of our clients has enabled us to reach unsurpassed real estate goals, and we’re excited for the future with ONE Sotheby’s International Realty,” said Brigitte Lina. “This union was a smart one for us, and there’s something special to be said about ONE SIR’s exceptional brand culture. It innately mirrors the “I Adore Miami” passionate approach, and now we can provide even more exceptional experiences for our clientele powered by outstanding marketing and international exposure.”