III POINTS REVEALS DAILY LINEUP

III Points, which is returning for its sixth and largest installment on February 15-17, 2019, reveals its day by day lineup today. Curated with care, III Points continues its tradition of showcasing artists from across genres and the underground for a distinct festival experience.

The festival will kick off on Friday with headlining sets from Tyler, the Creator and Beach House, plus performances from The Internet, Pussy Riot, JPEGMAJIA, Dean Blunt and late-night club shows with Virtual Self, Peggy Gou, Honey Dijon, DJ Seinfeld and more. Saturday will see headlining performances from SZA, James Blake and Herbie Hancock. Further highlights of the day include Raekwon & Ghostface Killah, Yaeji, SOB x RBE, Ben UFO b2b Joy Orbison, Mall Grab, Kelsey Lu, Baba Stiltz, Smerz and more. The festival will wrap on Sunday with headlining sets from A$AP Rocky, Erykah Badu and Blood Orange, plus performances from Khruangbin, DJ Koze, Tim Hecker + The Konoyo Ensemble, Godspeed You! Black Emperor, David August, DJ Stingray, Lena Willikens and more. See below for the full day by day lineups. Tickets are available now via iiipoints.com. With over 100 musical performers and sets running until 5:00 a.m. each night, III Points blends visual art, film, food and style in Miami’s vibrant Wynwood Arts District. In addition to an international and wildly acclaimed lineup, respected curators will present stages of local, rising and experimental music. The festival’s visual arts lineup—taking over the 100,000 square foot Mana Wynwood—will be announced in the coming weeks. III Points is proud to partner with Florida activism network Dream Defenders on a series of initiatives in the coming months. Dream Defenders is a diverse group of young people who build power by organizing and educating for community civic engagement and transformational justice. For more information, or to get involved, visit: www.dreamdefenders.org