III POINTS REVEALS DAILY LINEUP

By: Miami Beach Chamber |December 19, 2018

FRIDAY WITH TYLER, THE CREATOR, BEACH HOUSE, THE INTERNET

SATURDAY WITH SZA, JAMES BLAKE, HERBIE HANCOCK

SUNDAY WITH A$AP ROCKY, ERYKAH BADU, BLOOD ORANGE AND MORE

III Points, which is returning for its sixth and largest installment on February 15-17, 2019, reveals its day by day lineup today. Curated with care, III Points continues its tradition of showcasing artists from across genres and the underground for a distinct festival experience.
The festival will kick off on Friday with headlining sets from Tyler, the Creator and Beach House, plus performances from The Internet, Pussy Riot, JPEGMAJIA, Dean Blunt and late-night club shows with Virtual Self, Peggy Gou, Honey Dijon, DJ Seinfeld and more.

Saturday will see headlining performances from SZA, James Blake and Herbie Hancock. Further highlights of the day include Raekwon & Ghostface Killah, Yaeji, SOB x RBE, Ben UFO b2b Joy Orbison, Mall Grab, Kelsey Lu, Baba Stiltz, Smerz and more.

The festival will wrap on Sunday with headlining sets from A$AP Rocky, Erykah Badu and Blood Orange, plus performances from Khruangbin, DJ Koze, Tim Hecker + The Konoyo Ensemble, Godspeed You! Black Emperor, David August, DJ Stingray, Lena Willikens and more. See below for the full day by day lineups. Tickets are available now via iiipoints.com.

With over 100 musical performers and sets running until 5:00 a.m. each night, III Points blends visual art, film, food and style in Miami’s vibrant Wynwood Arts District. In addition to an international and wildly acclaimed lineup, respected curators will present stages of local, rising and experimental music. The festival’s visual arts lineup—taking over the 100,000 square foot Mana Wynwood—will be announced in the coming weeks.

III Points is proud to partner with Florida activism network Dream Defenders on a series of initiatives in the coming months. Dream Defenders is a diverse group of young people who build power by organizing and educating for community civic engagement and transformational justice. For more information, or to get involved, visit: www.dreamdefenders.org

 

III POINTS 2019

Friday
Tyler, The Creator
Beach House
The Internet
Virtual Self
Peggy Gou
Pussy Riot
Honey Dijon
Toro y Moi (DJ Set)
Dean Blunt
JPEGMAFIA
DJ Seinfeld
Moscoman
Jacques Greene
Channel Tres
Marvin & Guy
Auntie Flo
Durante
Goddollars
Nick Leon (LIVE)
Paperwater
Will Buck
Rat Bastard
POORgrrrl
Nicholas G. Padilla
Thunderpony
Bakke
Virgo
Telescope Thieves
Tama Gucci
Dim Past
Pirate Stereo
Dracula
True Vine
Goiz
Ackdaddy
Adobo
Saki
Karina		 Saturday
SZA
James Blake
Herbie Hancock
Raekwon & Ghostface Killah (Performing “Only Built 4 Cuban Linx”)
Yaeji
Ty Segall & White Fence
SOB x RBE
Ben UFO b2b Joy Orbison
Masego
Mall Grab
Kelsey Lu
John Maus
Laurel Halo
Keinemusik (&ME, Adam Port, Rampa)
Baba Stiltz
Smerz
PNTHN
Trill Sammy
Ms. Mada
Plastic Pinks
Danyelino
Austin Paul
Nii Tei
Donzii
INVT
Haute Tension
Brother Dan
Ghost Flower
Loka
Ascendants
Eveava
LTENGHT
Kamari Esson
JBZ & Anthony Estrada
Kind Sugi
Carter Jackson-Brown		 Sunday
A$AP Rocky
Erykah Badu
Blood Orange
Khruangbin
Godspeed You! Black Emperor
DJ Koze
Mariel Ito b2b Danny Daze
David August
Tim Hecker + The Konoyo Ensemble
DJ Stingray
YokoO
Stavroz
Egyptian Lover
Be Svendsen
Lena Willikens
VHS Collection
Steven A. Clark
AAAA (LIVE)
Bear
Jaialai
Anshaw Black
TWYN
Bird Feet Bird
Seafoam Walls
Lilith
Butterfly Snapple
Manumat
Rick Moon
Kumi
YNOT
Apache
Deroboter
Maccabi
Neopolitan
Sister System
Jonny From Space

Stages by: Omnidisc, Keinemusik, Disco Halal, Link Miami Rebels, Electric Pickle 10 Year Showcase, Extra Credit, Castaway, Internet Friends, Space Tapes

 

 

 

