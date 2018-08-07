By: Majorie York

Last September, a very powerful lady named Irma swept across the county and almost destroyed the Botanical Garden. This year community members are invited to gather around the peace pole at the Miami Beach Botanical Garden, 2000 Convention Center Drive, Miami Beach on Friday, September 21, 2018, at 10:00 a.m. to celebrate International Day of Peace. The world-wide commemoration was begun by the United Nations in 1981 to strengthen the ideas of peace among nations. This year’s theme observes the 70th Anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.

The event is being presented by Ayuda which was founded in 1977 by Diana Susi who is president and CEO of the non-profit organization. The mission of Ayuda is to help improve the lives of children and families who are underserved and or at risk through education, life skills training and programs that support self-sufficiency. The board is chaired by De Anne Connolly Graham.

As a community Activist, I conceived the idea of a peace pole as a permanent place for peace relative activities to be held. Winsome Bolt and Denise Marlow, art teachers with the Sunflower Society program created a unique handcrafted monument with carvings of doves and the word “peace” in eight languages.

The day promises to be stimulating for everyone as many exciting activities are planned, including a peace assembly, peace march, youth dialogue, musical performances by Miami Beach Senior High School students, and city and county proclamations presented by elected officials. The keynote address will be given by Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber. The youth dialogue will be conducted by Priscilla Dames of Wingspan Seminars who is an expert on conflict resolution. Students from the eight feeder pattern schools in Miami Beach will create symbolic drawings of peace which will be displayed at the garden the day of the event, and peace signs made by the youngsters will be used for the peace march. Mrs. Pinto’s SHAPE Club will make paper cranes with peace sayings that will be given to everyone. Students from Miami Beach Senior High School, Nautilus Middle School and Fienberg- Fisher K-8 Center will be attending the event which will be filmed by Mrs. Pierce’s class. Lunch will be provided for all attendees.

The observance of International Day of Peace at the peace pole is my legacy to the community. Please join us for this important and inspiring day and remember its’ message during each day of the year.

Majorie York is a longtime community activist and civic leader in Miami Beach and throughout Miami-Dade County. She is also a proud member of the Ayuda Board.