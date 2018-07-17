JAYA AT THE SETAI OFFERS WEEKLY ASIAN NIGHT BAZAAR DINNER SERIES

Asian-Inspired Three-Course Dinner, Welcome Cocktail, Sake Bar, and More Every Friday Evening

Enhancing the Asian Night Bazaar concept, expanding from the outdoor courtyard to include Jaya’s indoor dining room, the popular Asian Night Bazaar is now the Asian Night Bazaar Dinner Series. Launched in May, the Asian Night Bazaar Dinner Series features unparalleled energy and entertainment, a three-course dinner menu and a complimentary welcome cocktail for $75 per person each Friday. Guests can enjoy courtyard DJ music along with performances by geisha greeters, contortionists and fire dancers at 8:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

The tasting menu offers a variety of dishes including a first-course of Tuna Tartar, Calamari or Vegetable Tempura; a second-course of Lamb Chops, Snapper or Vegetable Green Curry; and a third-course of a Chef’s Selection of Dessert and Mignardises. There is also be a small bites menu offered at each of hotel’s bars and in their signature courtyard pods for those looking to make the most of the luxurious atmosphere without having a full sit-down dining experience. The small bites menu features Salmon Hand Rolls, Oysters, Chicken Satay, and more.

Reservations can be made online or by emailing dining@thesetaihotel.com.

For more information, please visit www.TheSetaiMaimiBeach.com or call (855) 923-7899

WHEN: Every Friday night 6:00 p.m.- 11:00 p.m.

WHERE: The Setai, Miami Beach 2001 Collins Avenue Miami Beach, FL 33139