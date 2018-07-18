Jazz Legend Arturo Sandoval Releases First Music Video Of Highly Acclaimed Album ULTIMATE DUETS Featuring Prince Royce

Grammy-Winning Sandoval And Latin Pop-Bachata Singer Prince Royce Deliver A Fresh Twist On Stevie Wonder’s Classic “Don’t You Worry ‘Bout A Thing”

Released on May 18, 2018, “Ultimate Duets” marks ten-time Grammy winner, Arturo Sandoval’s, 44th album. The star-studded record features musical talent from a diverse array of genres including classical, urban, jazz, and pop. At the outset of recording, Arturo simply asked each participant to suggest a favorite song they would like to reimagine with the trumpet legend, and the results are as wide-ranging and illustrious as the list of collaborators.

Latin Grammy-nominated Prince Royce chose to revamp Stevie Wonder’s “Don’t You Worry ‘Bout A Thing” into a modern, bachata-inspired hit perfect for the summer. Upon the first lively note of Sandoval’s trumpet, this upbeat cover brings new energy to a timeless record that can only be credited to the combined artistry of Sandoval’s instrumentals and Royce’s vibrant performance.

This landmark album contains an unparalleled mix of diverse collaborations with legends and new generation voices from the worlds of Pop, Jazz, Urban, Latin & Classical music including: Stevie Wonder, Pharrell Williams & Ariana Grande, Josh Groban, Anni-Frid Lyngstad, Plàcido Domingo, Celia Cruz, Juan Luis Guerra, Al Jarreau, Alejandro Sanz, Prince Royce & David Bisbal

Ultimate Duets Track Listing

“Don’t You Worry ‘Bout A Thing” – Sandoval & Prince Royce “Corazon Partio” – Sandoval & Alejandro Sanz “People” – Sandoval & Stevie Wonder “Granada” – Sandoval & Plácido Domingo Ft. Vicente Amigo “Arturo Sandoval” – Sandoval & Pharell Williams & Ariana Grande “Solo Esta Soledad” – Sandoval & Josh Groban “La Bilirrubina” – Sandoval & Juan Luis Guerra “Andante, Andante” – Sandoval & Anni-Frid Lyngstad “El Ruido” – Sandoval & David Bisbal “After All” – Sandoval & Al Jarreau “Quimbara” – Sandoval & Celia Cruz

“A blazing, technically flawless trumpeter, Arturo Sandoval has been dazzling audiences all over the world with his supercharged tone and bop-flavored flurries… a fiery high-note player, Sandoval is a superbly well-balanced performer, and just as capable of tackling classical repertoire as jazz and traditional Cuban music… In 2018, he return[s] with the star-studded production Ultimate Duets.” – All Music.com

“Born into poverty in Cuba and held back by his government, he risked everything to share his gifts with the world. In the decades since, this astonishing trumpeter, pianist and composer has inspired audiences in every corner of the world and awakened a new generation of great performers. He remains one of the best ever to play.” –Barack Obama (presenting Arturo Sandoval The Presidential Medal of Freedom

“His soaring trumpet playing sings quite memorably on its own” – San Diego Union Tribune

“In his 40-plus-year career, Arturo Sandoval has collaborated with countless major musical figures. He has never, however, made a recording that placed those collaborations into the intimate setting of a duet. Sandoval finally achieves that benchmark with Ultimate Duets… performing with a wide range of duet partners from across the musical spectrum… The results include a number of surprising, intriguing choices” – Jazz Times

“Anyone who has seen a no-hit game in baseball will tell you that it’s a rare and highly exciting occurrence. With Ultimate Duets, Arturo Sandoval and his team of music stars deliver even better—a perfect game of a recording.” – All About Jazz

