WHO/WHAT: The City of Miami Beach is hosting a public meeting to discuss the Miami Beach Convention Center Hotel proposal this upcoming Tuesday, July 24 at 6 p.m.

Learn about the proposed plan from the developers and city officials.

WHEN: Tuesday, July 24 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

WHERE: Miami Beach Police Station Community Room, 1100 Washington Ave