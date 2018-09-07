Jolie Glassman of South Beach Boxing was selected as 2018 PFP Trainer of the Year Award finalist

Personal Fitness Professional, the leading industry resource for personal trainers and fitness professionals, is pleased to announce the twelve finalists for the 2019 PFP Trainer of the Year Award.

Local fitness professional, Jolie Glassman of South Beach Boxing, has been selected from among over 500 national applicants as one of twelve finalists for this prestigious award. The PFP Trainer of the Year is awarded to a fitness professional who is an exemplary leader in the industry and who demonstrates a strong commitment to his/her clients, career and community.

“We’re excited to celebrate our 14th year of this award,” said PFP Editor Lindsay Vastola. “The PFP Trainer of the Year Award highlights those in the industry who continue to raise the bar for their communities, their businesses and the industry as a whole. This award showcases the number of exceptional fitness professionals this industry has to offer.”

Following the final round of application and judging, the 2019 winner will be announced on October 25th at the Club Industry Show in Chicago, as online at www.personalfitnessprofessional.com as well as their social media outlets on Facebook and Twitter. The winner will be featured in PFP’s 2019 Winter issue and will receive prizes from leading industry sponsors.