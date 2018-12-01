JSMM+VBM Founder, CEO Valerie Jennings Named 40 Under 40 Honoree by Direct Marketing News

This month, founder and CEO of digital marketing agencies Jennings Social Media and Viral Bolt Media (JSMM+VBM) Valerie Jennings was recognized as an honoree by Direct Marketing News as one of the Top 40 Under 40 digital marketing leaders. The awards ceremony took place on November 6, 2018 at Dream Hotel in New York City.

“I’m deeply honored to be selected as one of the 40 honorees this year,” said Jennings. “I’m very passionate about the digital marketing industry and the contributions I have made as a business leader, entrepreneur and early adopter of social media. Thank you to DM News for this prestigious recognition.”

An early adopter of social media since 2005, Jennings founded Jennings Social Media Marketing (JSMM) in 2003 at the age of 24 and founded a second creative agency, Viral Bolt Media (VBM), in 2012. A business leader in Kansas City, she has positioned her agencies for rapid growth and early adoption of marketing technology. Her businesses focus on lead generation and sales for publicly traded to start-up companies around the world. She has recently created two satellite locations in Irvine, CA, and South Beach, FL, to support the coastal growth in technology, automotive, luxury real estate and more.

Respected throughout the marketing community, the DMN 40Under40 Awards recognizes the new generations of marketers across brands, agencies and vendors who are not only succeeding but excelling in their marketing careers. All born after November 15, 1978, and all achieving extraordinary success at a young age.

“We searched high and low to find 40 of the best, most accomplished, high-level superstars in the business of marketing — all under the age of 40. This was no easy task. The competition was fierce,” said Direct Marketing News editors.

Jennings’ recognitions include Kansas City’s Most Wanted Honoree 2015 and Most Influential Woman in Business Class of 2014. Jennings’ agency, JSMM+VBM, has successfully met the requirements of the NWBOC National Certification Program for certification as a woman-owned and woman-controlled business as of 2018.

JSMM+VBM is a full-service digital marketing agency with locations in Kansas City, MO, Orange County, CA, and Miami, FL. Visit www.jsmm-vbm.com or www.valeriejennings.com to learn more.