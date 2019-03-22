Julius Meinl Celebrates World Poetry Day

The History of Julius Meinl Coffee is as old as it is fascinating. Julius Meinl is Europe’s first commercial coffee roaster and still remains family owned today, 157 years later. It was at its origin in Vienna that European coffee house culture also found its roots. The Viennese coffee houses were host to some of the most brilliant artists and academics who partook in drinking Julius Meinl’s coffee including Richard Wagner, Fredrich Nietzsche and Carl Jung to name a few.

In honor of World Poetry Day, Julius Meinl converted currency to poetry, encouraging creativity and inspiration with every cup of coffee through the activation of their 6th global Pay With A Poem Initiative on March 21st. The event was set to take place in hundreds of locations globally, two of which were held in Miami. Today, Julius Meinl North America operation celebrates 3 years of business in Miami where it serves locations such as Nikki Beach, Rosetta Bakery, and Milo’s.

This year’s local execution was hosted at the WeWork Rooftop in South Beach as well as Rosetta Bakery on Lenox Avenue. Guest’s at the WeWork location met local artists, musicians and poets over coffee and tea. Registered partners were supported with a digital marketing campaign, flyers, posters and table tents to promote the event’s mission.

For more information, visit www.facebook.com/JuliusMeinlOfficial . Follow the social conversation using #PayWithAPoem and #PoetryForChange. Everyone has something in common with the Jungs and Wagners of the world: being human. Everyone is an artist and a thinker if they allow themselves to be.