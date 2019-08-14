Jumbo Mojito Bowls at Nikki Beach

NIKKI BEACH CELEBRATES NATIONAL RUM DAY WITH JUMBO MOJITO BOWLS, LABOR DAY WEEKEND WITH A SALUTE TO COTE D’AZUR RETRO RIVIERA LUXE AND A NEW TABLESIDE TIRAMISU PRESENTATION

Nikki Beach, known for larger-than-life celebrations and is celebrating National Rum Day on Friday, August 16th with a celebration of the brand’s world famous signature Mojitos.

NATIONAL RUM DAY MOJITOS: offered at $7 per drink, $25 pitchers of Mojitos, and $125 bowls of Mojitos. What better way to celebrate National Rum Day than with Nikki Beach with your toes in the sand a mojito in your hand.

LABOR DAY WEEKEND Nikki Beach style all weekend long! We’re celebrating Labor Day weekend with a salute to classic Côte d’Azur style and retro Riviera Luxe with the following events:

ROSE SATURDAYS EDITION FROM 12 PM – 6 PM

Rosé Saturdays Edition featuring live music by special guest Felipe Kaval and Keidy with entertainment and rose. Rosé Saturdays at Nikki Beach is the ultimate Saturday hang to sip in the sunshine with your toes in the sand with offerings of Whispering Angel Rosé for $5 glasses of The Palms and $25 bottle of The Palms.

AMAZING SUNDAYS EDITION FROM 11 AM – 4 PM

Amazing Sundays edition the ultimate Sunday has it all, brunch live music, entertainment all brought to you by partner Moet Ice. Special guests include Dj Crazibiza, Stephan M and Felipe Kaval. Nikki Beach’s famous brunch – long considered one of the best brunches on South Beach. Offering a myriad of stations and dishes ranging from savory prime rib and whole roast pork, to live paella stations with fresh seafood, pastas, custom omelettes, house pickled vegetables, Nutella waffles, decadent desserts. Brunch is offered for $49.95 per person from 11am – 4pm, with $7 mimosas and $7 Bloody Marys.

LABOR DAY MONDAY

Less Mondays, More Summer! Extending for one final Monday of the year by celebrating Labor Day at Nikki Beach Miami! With the purchase of Nikki Beach lunch or Miami Spice Menu, guests can lounge on their complimentary daybed in style! Be sure to choose the tableside Tiramisu for your Miami Spice lunch as this fun and delicious desert is now prepared table side, so make sure to have your phone handy for this memorable finale to a great lunch. Enjoy lively music and barefoot chic vibes by Felipe Kaval to celebrate Labor Day Nikki Beach style.

Tableside Pistachio Tiramisu

Recipe: Heavy Cream, Mascarpone, Pistachio Cream, Regular Sugar, Espresso Coffee, Kalhua, Lady Fingers, and Ground Pistachio.

Nikki Beach is located at 1 Ocean Drive, Miami Beach, FL. 33139. For reservations please call 305-538-1111.