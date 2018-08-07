Kasia Weszczak Makes a Move to Keller Williams

Keller Williams (KW), the largest real estate franchise by agent count, volume and units in the world, announced today that Kasia Weszczak has joined the KW Miami Beach market center. Ms. Weszczak has been a real estate agent since 1997. Prior to KW, Ms. Weszczak was with Carson Realty for 9 years before it was acquired by Douglas Elliman where she stayed for 6 years.

“We are excited to have Kasia join our KW team,” said Mirielle Enlow, Team Leader. “Her knowledge and understanding of the Miami Beach real estate market is priceless. No wonder the International Real Estate News recently hired Kasia to be one of their local real estate reporters on their real estate platform.” International Real Estate News is the multimedia news network that provides a means of understanding Real Estate from a worldwide perspective by interlacing information, currencies (national and blockchain), and comparisons like never before (cost of living, etc.). Through their dedication to objective and efficient real estate news reporting on multimedia platforms, individuals now have the ability to easily evaluate real estate opportunities across the globe.

“I’ve been in real estate for 21 years and I’ve never worked for a brokerage that has taught me so much about my real estate business and how to take it to the next level,” said Kasia. “The support that I get from the KW leadership and my fellow agents has changed my life. They really care about my business and have helped me plug into the amazing technology that KW offers. The culture is what makes me excited to come to the office every day which I have never done before in my real estate career.”

Kasia Weszczak is an experienced leader in the world of real estate. She is committed to making a difference, one client at a time. Kasia’s integrity both professionally and personally is of the utmost importance to her. Her role is to advocate for her clients when dealing with sellers, brokers, lenders, appraisers, inspectors, and agents with unconditional loyalty.

In addition to Kasia’s comprehensive and extensive knowledge of real estate, Kasia offers a private concierge service. She is connected with some of the most sought-after restaurants, retail boutiques, hotels, lifestyle companies, and respected business professionals across multiple industries. Her passion for personal and professional growth is seen in her continuous network expansion.

Kasia was born in Warsaw, Poland and settled in Chicago, Illinois 20 years ago. She is fluent in Polish and English, has a refined understanding of culture, art, interior design and the world of luxury.

The Miami Beach office consists of more than 200 associates. Keller Williams Realty is an education-based, technology-driven company that provides associates and consumers with cutting-edge systems and tools. KW has been named the #1 training organization across all industries globally, it is through this training that KW helps agents build careers worth having, businesses worth owning lives worth living, experiences worth giving and legacies worth leaving. Forbes Magazine recently rated Keller Williams the #1 happiest place to work in the US and Entrepreneur Magazine named KW the #1 Best Work-Life Balance company in the US.

For more information call Mirielle Enlow at 305-798-2393 or visit www.kw.com.