Keller Williams Gains High Recognition

Keller Williams, the largest real estate franchise by agent count, volume and total units in the world continues to earn high recognition nationally and locally. Nationally, Keller Williams has been designated the #1 Training Company in the world according to Training Magazine, #1 Happiest Place to Work according to Career Bliss as reported by Forbes Magazine and in Newsweeks inaugural Customer Service awards Keller Williams ranked #1 of all real estate companies.

Locally, the Keller Williams IGNITE Course was just recognized by FREC (Florida Real Estate Commission) and now counts as an agents 45 hour post licensing course and exam which is required for all agents within their first two years of licensing. ALL AGENTS regardless of what brokerage are welcome to attend IGNITE to fulfill the FREC requirement. The IGNITE course is held on Miami Beach and is less expensive and less intrusive on the agents time than any other available option.

“KW Miami Beach sold over 500 units in 2018, our total listings taken from 2017 to 2018 is up 95% and the volume is up 127% and with over 500 brokerages in South Beach, KW Miami Beach is #2 in market share,” said Mirielle Enlow, Executive Vice President of Operations KW MB. “This is a huge testament to the KW value proposition, including our technology but ultimately it’s about agents being happy and our culture is one of happiness.”

Keller Williams has put its mark on the real estate industry by offering comprehensive educational resources and technological tools. Gary Keller, founder of KW recently made two major announcements, one that he will be investing an additional $1 billion into KW technology and the other is he is returning as the CEO of the worlds largest real estate company. With the SHIFT in market already under way the maverick in the real estate industry decided there was no better time to dig in and help his 190,000 agents prepare for the shift and technology disrupters. When it comes to technology no real estate company won more awards this year then Keller Williams for it’s new AI (artificial intelligence) KELLE. KELLE won the Most Innovative Technology at INMAN Select and FORBES also named it a top tech with no other technologies mentioned that are built by a real estate company FOR it’s agents.

The Miami Beach Keller Williams office consists of 200 plus associates. Keller Williams Realty is an education-based, technology-driven company that provides associates and consumers with cutting-edge systems and tools.

For more information call Mirielle Enlow at 305-798-2393 or visit www.kw.com.