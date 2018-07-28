Known for his red boots and a flashy Ferrari, famed Miami Beach stylist Louis Gignac dies at 89

An icon of the Miami Beach styling world, Louis Gignac, passed away July 7 at the age of 89. At his side were his wife of 37 years, Johanna Stella, and son Jean Michel.

Gignac was born in Brittany, France on March 8, 1929. As a teenager he left for Paris to become an apprentice in haircuts and color for Pierre Jacy. In 1957, at the age of 28, he embarked on a journey to New York where, two years later, he opened the Louis-Guy D Salon on 57th Street and Madison Avenue.

The salon quickly became THE hot salon in town, in demand among such socialites as Gloria Vanderbilt, the Rockefeller’s, film stars Elizabeth Taylor, Catherine Deneuve, and many other luminaries, including top models and fashion people.

Gignac’s book, “Everything you need to know to have Great Looking Hair,” is a classic – some even say, “the bible” that helped make many a beauty editor. With his first royalty checks he bought a red Ferrari which he drove for 20 years. Later, his red cowboy boots became his trademark.

The press loved him, and he was one of the first hairdressers to work on makeover story’s in magazines such as Mademoiselle, Glamour, and Vogue. He was also responsible for the in-salon “Wash & Wear” bars.

Gignac met Johanna Stella in 1980 and after many vacations in Florida in the early 90s, opened the Stella Salon in Miami Beach, which quickly became the best salon on the Beach for 13 years.

With 45 years in business, Gignac was known for his infectious laugh, his joie de vivre, always having positive energy and attitude with a glint in his eyes. His story-telling was legendary and his personality reflected that.

Gignac is survived by his wife Johanna Stella and son Jean Michel, as well as his daughter-in-law Susan, grandson Jeffrey, granddaughter Nicole, and stepson Jason.

A seaside service will be held Saturday, Aug. 25 at 5 p.m. on the beach at 76th Street and Collins Avenue, Miami Beach.