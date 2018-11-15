LA Party Art Basel

Art Basel Miami is pretty amazing, but if you ask us, it’s been missing something really important…A ladies night!

LA Party is the ultimate event celebration @ X Miami during Art Basel for boss ladies across Miami. A true celebration of our accomplishments, innovation, creativity, and entrepreneurship in our glowing and growing city. Creative Glue as teamed up with Deeptalk, artists, musicians, partners, sponsors, and more to create a remarkable and fun experience on Dec 4th.

Come and support while having fun, drinks, positive vibes and making new connections as we party the night away. If having a great night to kick off Basel week was not reason enough to attend, a portion of all proceeds will be donated to the Miami Girls Foundation to fuel a grant to for a current or budding female entrepreneur.

To learn more and RSVP, visit http://bit.ly/lapartychamber

We’ll see you on the X Miami Rooftop!

La Party: The Largest Women’s Celebration – Art Basel Edition

Tuesday: Decemeber 4th at 7pm

X Miami Rooftop

230 NE 4th St, Miami

info@thecreativeglue.com