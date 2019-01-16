LATIN CAFÉ 2000 OPENS NEW BRICKELL LOCATION

Traditional Cuban Cuisine, Elevated Ambiance and Curated Mixology Program Offer New Experience

Latin Café 2000, Miami’s leading restaurant franchise offering the best Cuban fare in an exciting, tropical and entertaining environment, opens its third location in the city’s booming Downtown Miami / Brickell neighborhood. Priding itself on serving fresh and flavorful Cuban fare at reasonable prices in an upscale environment, the new Latin Café 2000 location caters to the Brickell and Downtown Miami bustling business community and residents alike. The charming restaurant cooks up authentic Latin cuisine like Cuban sandwiches, croquettes, churrasco and pastries, as well as a variety of appetizers, soups & salads, desserts and more, using only the finest ingredients. All meals and dishes are prepared fresh and in-house from scratch, ensuring the highest quality. In addition, Latin Café 2000 will also have Brickell’s first true Cuban “ventanita,” and will stand out from all other Latin-inspired restaurant concepts by presenting an elevated mixology program with a menu curated by Carla Rivera, one of South Florida’s top mixologists.

“Latin Café 2000 represents the intersection between high quality food, reasonable prices and an unmatched dining experience. Downtown Miami and Brickell’s culinary scene was lacking an authentic Cuban restaurant that could deliver on those three pillars, and we are proud to finally fill that void by bringing our concept to the neighborhood,” said Eric Castellanos, CEO of Latin Café 2000. “Cuban food doesn’t get any better than this.”

The new Brickell location boasts 3,176 square feet of indoor space and an additional 1,800 square feet of outdoor space for dining al fresco. The mixed use patio can also be transformed into an entertainment area for live music, events and more. Presenting an elevated cocktail program, the bar serves as a centerpiece for the interior, featuring polished brass shelving set on a stunning Carrera marble backdrop and framed with classic Cuban tiles and shutters. Designed by Pedro Ramos of The Architects Group, the restaurant boasts tropical modernism with a retro twist. Period furniture and décor are melded with brass accents and a classic Cuban tile mosaic to enhance the 1950s vibe.

Latin Café 2000 has long been recognized in the community for serving large portions of Cuban-inspired dishes. The restaurants’ signature dishes include the Cuban sandwich, Desayuno Tradicional (traditional Cuban breakfast) and the Palomilla (thin-cut, juicy steak). For the health-conscious, the restaurant will also

offer the ‘El Cubanito Saludable’ or ‘The Healthy Cuban,’ which presents lower calorie meals.

The completely curated cocktail menu features standouts such as the Classic Floridita Daiquiri, prepared with Havana Club, lime juice, cane sugar and a dash of Maraschino Liquor; the Malecon Mule prepared with Havana Club, guava nectar, fresh lime and topped with ginger beer; the Watermelon Mojito with Bacardi Superior Rum, fresh mint and house-made watermelon juice; and the Café con Leche cocktail.

For Brickell’s business community, Latin Café 2000 is the go-to stop for a quick morning breakfast and cafecito runs before work. It is also the ideal location for quick and unpretentious power lunches, an afternoon coffee break, and offers the ideal catering solution for delicious and affordable office meetings. Nearby residents will find Latin Café 2000’s convenient takeout and delivery the perfect solution for after work family-to-go meals at home. The restaurant’s inviting dining room and outdoor seating is also perfect for young couples, families and multigenerational groups to gather over an authentic Cuban meal at any time of the day.

Latin Café 2000 Brickell is located at 1053 Brickell Plaza, Miami, FL 33131.

To learn more about Latin Café 2000 Brickell, and their three other locations, please visit http://latincafe.com. Follow us on social @LatinCafe2000

Latin Café app coming soon.