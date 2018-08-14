Letter From The Chairman

It’s time for Small Business Owners to speak up! That’s why we are inviting you to join an exclusive group of business leaders who will play a critical role in creating a national priority small-business agenda that will be presented to Congress. South Florida is one of the key regions where high-level meetings will take place and it is being made possible through a unique collaboration between the National Small Business Association (NSBA), City of Miami Beach Office of the Mayor & Commission Ad Hoc Small Business Task Force, and the Miami Beach Chamber of Commerce. I invite you to join this us on September 27th from 8:00-11:00 a.m. at the Eden Roc Miami Beach.

At this meeting, small businesses will have the opportunity to have their voice heard and attend briefings on important issues that impact their businesses. Topics will include:

Tax Issues . How will the recent tax reform really affect entrepreneurs? What further changes might be coming? How will recent court rulings on interstate sales taxes impact companies?

. How will the recent tax reform really affect entrepreneurs? What further changes might be coming? How will recent court rulings on interstate sales taxes impact companies? Workforce and Employee Benefits . How are workforce constraints impacting business growth? How are workplace regulations changing, and what are the biggest challenges?

. How are workforce constraints impacting business growth? How are workplace regulations changing, and what are the biggest challenges? Cybersecurity and Data Safety . Will there be new rules for small businesses operating on the Internet—what will the pluses and minuses be?

. Will there be new rules for small businesses operating on the Internet—what will the pluses and minuses be? Net Neutrality . What does the change in the rules for internet service providers mean for smaller companies? Do the rules need to change again?

. What does the change in the rules for internet service providers mean for smaller companies? Do the rules need to change again? What is next for health care, and is there any hope for controlling run-away cost growth?

Access to Capital and more!

As Congress gears up to address these and many other issues, it is more important than ever to have the business community’s voice heard. Not only will they learn a great deal at this event, they will be asked to participate by providing insight and input on how these issues impact your business and the local economy. The input and findings from these sessions will be presented at NSBA’s Small Business Congress in Washington, DC and will form the basis for the NSBA’S agenda for 2019-2020. The findings will also be a centerpiece of a national event of the Small Business Roundtable as it presents the needs of small businesses to legislators, the Administration, and the media.

I’d like to acknowledge Chamber Executive Board Members and Members of the City’s Small Business Taskforce Sheila Duffy-Lehrman and Jason Loeb for their leadership regarding this event.

If you are interested in learning more about this event or attending, contact the Chamber at 305-674-1300 extension

Best,

Wayne Pathman

Chairman of Miami Beach Chamber of Commerce