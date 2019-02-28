Letter from the Chairman

The Chamber is gearing up for “Women’s History Month.” So, why would there even need to be a “National Women’s History Month?” Because there is a still a need for women to have more places at the table – from boardrooms to operating rooms, from culinary arts to performing arts. At the Chamber, it’s part of our DNA and something that we keep in mind every day, not just in March. However, to honor Women’s Month, the Chamber has a few exciting programs to recognize the contributions of women in history and contemporary society. These programs are led by DeAnne Connolly Graham (ROI Media) and the Chair of the Chamber’s Woman’s Business Council, which typically meets the second Tuesday of the month at 12 p.m. The mission of the council is to promote women’s businesses, women in business, educate, empower, and mentor, while fostering civic responsibility and building membership for the Chamber. Through these activities, the Women’s Business Council and its members will become a highly recognized and empowered group leading to enhanced quality of life and economic growth.

Here is some exciting programming that I’d like to put on your radar being organized by the council:

Women’s Health meeting – On March 22, the Chamber’s Health & Wellness Council along with the Women’s Business Council will be presenting a special meeting for members to discuss nutrition and health. The event will be at the Baptist office on Alton Road from 12-1 pm and will be open to members of the Chamber.

Miami Beach Women Talk Tech – On Thursday, March 28, the Chamber will be hosting a panel discussion with eMerge’s Women, Innovation & Technology regarding the state of technology in our City. The all-female panel, featuring local female leaders, will be discussing how we compare technologically as a City and what’s next in the world of tech. The discussion will be moderated by the Chamber’s Tech council co-chair Jansen Pennock and more information will be announced soon.

Additionally, this spring, the Chamber has partnered with the Greater Miami Jewish Federation and will be hosting an “Advocacy Seder,” which is happening on Thursday, April 11 from 4-6 p.m at the Greater Miami Jewish Federation. The event, featuring Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle and members of the Chamber, will spread awareness regarding human trafficking. The U.S. Department of State and the International Labor Organization estimate that revenues in worldwide trafficking exceed $32 billion annually. Federal statistics also suggest that tens of thousands of youth born in America are at risk of sexual endangerment or exploitation. The average age of entry for children who are commercially, sexually exploited in this country is 12-13 years.

If you are interested in learning more about the Chamber’s Women’s Business Council and/or registering for any events mentioned above, please contact the Chamber at 305-674-1300 extension 3010.

