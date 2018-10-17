Letter from the Chairman, Wayne Pathman

Without a doubt, this has been an exciting year for The Miami Beach Chamber of Commerce. Over the past twelve months, we have met international superstars, hosted educational panels/speakers, entered the BIG LEAGUES with our gala and even volunteered as firemen for a day. Our year was jam-packed with activities, events, and important milestones and I’d like to share a few of them with you.

Last fall, we took a typical candidates event and kicked it up a notch by hosting it at Ora Nightclub! It doesn’t get more Miami Beach then that! Thanks to our Board of Governors and the Millennial Action Council – the event was a huge success. Additionally, we played a key role in defeating the proposed 2 a.m. ban of alcohol sales on Ocean Drive and we voted YES on ballot number 82 to help support an increase in F.A.R in North Beach.

In the winter, we continued the Chamber’s tradition of recognizing the accomplishments of exceptional business professionals at the City National Bank Champions of Business Awards event where we recognized Robin Jacobs, City National Bank, Jeff Greene and Drinkhouse Fire & Ice.

In the Spring, we partnered with Risk Management Solutions to host an international convention with over 1,000 companies that participated in the three day conference led by me and addressed the economics of Rising Tides.

The highlight of our summer is our Gala where we OFFICIALLY entered the BIG LEAGUES! In addition to honoring Dr. Eduardo Padron from Miami Dade College, with our lifetime achievement award, we recognized the charitable foundations of all of our professional Sports teams.

In July we were the talk of the world when David Beckham and George Mas spoke at a special reception sponsored by the Setai. The event garnered over 180 million impressions worldwide and was organized by Robin Jacobs.

Recently, we had our Real Estate Luncheon, which was the talk of the industry. We had close to 300 real estate professionals discuss the future of Miami Beach with an all-star panel. They discussed the future of the convention center, Ocean Drive and Lincoln Road.

These are just a few of the highlights from this year. There were many more and it was difficult to choose just a few!

Finally, I would like to thank the Miami Beach Chamber of Commerce staff and all of our committee chairs and vice chairs for their hard work and dedication this past year.

If you would like more information on the Chamber or how to get involved, contact us at 305-674-1300.