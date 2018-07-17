Letter From The Co-Chair Elect

By Robin Jacobs, Miami Beach Cosmetic and Plastic Surgery

Co-Chair Elect, MB Chamber of Commerce

I’m honored to serve as the Co-Chair Elect for the Miami Beach Chamber of Commerce. Typically, the Summer months in Miami Beach are slow for many professionals but not at the Chamber and for its leadership. This month, I was honored to have organized a special evening with Jorge Mas and David Beckham at the Setai Hotel (see full story on front page for more details). The intimate cocktail party was an opportunity for chamber leadership, community members, politicians and the press to meet Beckham and Mas as well as hear about their plans regarding their new team/stadium. The event was a monumental success, which really showed the power of the Chamber and I’d like to recognize a few people that helped make it happen.

I wanted to thank the Setai Hotel and their General Manager Alex S. Furrer for rolling out the red carpet for us (as usual) and the City of Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber and members of commission for helping us welcome our honored guests. I’d also like to thank our board members and the Chamber staff led by Jerry Libbin, Enid Rodriguez and Danny Diaz for making this happen. Last but not least – I also want to recognize the Chamber Vice Chairs Madeleine Romanello and Joshua Levey for helping us present Beckham and Mas with a special gift.

This special program that was picked up by national and international news outlets, which included People Magazine, the Daily Mail, the New York Post, Miami Herald and Univision. Our efforts to bring newsworthy/timely topics to the forefront was the talk of the globe! We were also all over social media that night with dozens of posts by people attending and media covering the event. We really showed the power of the Chamber leadership in creating thought-provoking events with influential decision makers.

I’d also like to thank the Greater Miami Chamber for partnering with us on this event and we hope to do more programming with them. If you are interested in learning more about the Chamber or joining our leadership ranks, please contact us at 305-674-1300.

Thanks,

Robin Jacobs