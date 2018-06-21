Letter From The President

It’s hard to believe that summer is officially here. I’m excited to kick off this season on the heels of celebrating one of the Chamber’s most successful

Galas to date. Over 700 members of the community came out to honor astounding pillars of the community. Presented by City National Bank, the Chamber honored, not one, but all of South Florida’s sports teams’ Foundations with distinguished service awards. The Florida Panthers Foundation, Miami Dolphins Foundation, Miami Marlins Foundation and The Miami HEAT Charitable Fund were recognized for their contributions to the community. Additionally, the Chamber awarded Dr. Eduardo J. Padrón, President of Miami Dade College, with the highest honor of the night, the Leonard A. “Doc” Baker Lifetime Achievement Award. I’d like to thank my co-host for the night from NBC’s 6 In The Mix Johanna Gomez and the Gala Chair, Jessica Fuentes Victor and Vice Chairs, Kendall Fedele and Rachel Wiesen for helping us to celebrate in a BIG way.

Guests were greeted by a magical playground, which included a dazzling red carpet experience, interactive games provided by the sports teams and a City National Bank Vogue booth and ice sculpture. Interactive cocktail experiences were provided by La Marca, Finlandia and Woodford Reserve, and guests danced the night away. The silent and live auction raised thousands of dollars for the Chamber’s Education Foundation, which helps supports teacher grants and a healthcare initiative in Miami Beach public schools. A big thank you to the event hosting sponsors including, Loews Miami Beach Hotel, Tropic Survival, PSAV, Breakthru Beverage, Jack Daniel’s, Warren Henry Automotive Group, and Douglas Elliman.

If you would like more information on the Chamber and the Chamber’s Education Foundation, please contact them at 305-674-1300.

Best regards,

Jerry Libbin

CEO & President of Miami Beach Chamber of Commerce