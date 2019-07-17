Letter from the President, Jerry Libbin

We wanted to make you aware of a resolution that was proposed at a recent City of Miami Beach Commission meeting. Elected officials are calling for a ballot question to be proposed for the November election that asks whether the City should adopt a resolution urging the Florida legislature to amend Florida statutes to allow for the collection of a 1% homeless and domestic violence tax at restaurants within the City of Miami Beach to assist homeless persons and victims of domestic violence.

As a Chamber, we do understand that homelessness is a problem within our City that is an ongoing problem for businesses throughout our community. However, we are opposed to having the restaurants forced to charge an additional 1% tax to support the homeless in Miami Beach. Additionally, we do not support having a ballot question that asks if the residents would like for someone else to pay to address the homeless issue either. The Chamber’s Board did not feel that our restauranteurs should be singled out to as the only businesses required to support this tax which will make them less competitive with other restaurants in Miami-Dade.

We do not have an issue and would support the commission if they were to find alternate sources of funds from our General Fund, and or resort taxes to help address the problem of homelessness.

On another note, we are honored that the commission recognized the Chamber for our ongoing support and commitment to the City’s mental health initiative. Like we previously announced in the last issue of the newspaper, the Chamber helped raise the necessary funds to secure a mental health professional at Miami Beach Senior High. Boosting resources and expanding student access, the Miami Beach mental health initiative is focused on continually investing in our youth securing the future of Miami Beach by ensuring a child’s right to learn without obstacles. The Chamber, through its Education Foundation, has raised thousands of dollars to support public education in Miami Beach and is proud of its partnership with the City of Miami Beach.

If you want more information on the Chamber and/or its Education Foundation, please contact us at 305-674-1300.

Best,

Jerry Libbin