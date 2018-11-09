Life and Death and Innervisions Reveal Phases 2 + 3 of Rakastella Lineup

December 8th on Miami’s Virginia Key During Art Basel 2018

Innervisions and Life & Death today revealed another layer of top quality artists for their collaborative art and music experience, Rakastella, to be held December 8th during Art Basel. This immersive 18 hour experience gathers some of the world’s foremost and forward thinking selectors and live acts on a beautiful beach in Miami’s idyllic Virginia Key.

One of house music’s biggest icons and personalities, Seth Troxler, will be making his way into to the Rakastella fold. A pioneer in contemporary house with roots in the Detroit and Berlin undergrounds, Troxler’s love for mysticism in electronica will be on full display. Tim Sweeney, a New York mainstay and host of the Beats In Space radio show, will be bringing his impeccable taste to stage with him.

RY X showed promise early on in 2012 with his Frank Wiedemann collaboration, “Howling” — since then, he’s had his work featured in the films Taken 3 and Everything, Everything. Known for his silken vocals and his outside-the-box thinking when it comes to penning pop and indie songs, RY X also holds a profound love for underground dance music. This adoration will manifest itself as a DJ set at Rakastella, where fans can also expect to hear a taste of the songwriter’s upcoming album, Unfurl.

Running Back founder and one of the most influential A+R’s of recent years, Gerd Janson, will be joined by Amsterdam and Dekmantel fave Young Marco. Together Janson and Marco represent two of the scenes most exciting, freewheeling and eclectic DJs, reshaping the sound of modern house music. DFA signee, Berlin based Perel has become a favorite on the dancefloors of Berghain and Panorama Bar. The producer and vocalist will make her Miami debut, performing a rare hybrid live set at Rakastella that blends new wave, house and krautrock into a unique and powerful singular style.

Rounding out Rakastella’s additions is one of the world’s most visible creative forces, Virgil Abloh. While he may be best known as the creative director of Louis Vuitton and the founder of Off White, Abloh has been DJing house for over two decades, and Rakastella is exactly the environment that will allow him to stretch out, and showcase the more obscure cuts that have caught his ears during his incredible rise.

Rakastella – a Finnish word meaning ‘to make love’ – is just that, a coming together of some of the greatest minds in the global house and techno community with the aim of immersing attendees into a world of musicality and art. Italy’s Life and Death and Germany’s Innervisions are two of dance music’s most ambitious collectives, founded by DJ Tennis and Dixon & Ame respectively, they have built reputations for their singular sonic palettes and event production. Most recently, Innervisions took over London’s famed Royal Albert Hall for four nights, while their Lost In A Moment party series has thrown events on remote islands and in abandoned castles.

The brilliant white sand beaches and ocean breezes of Virginia Key act as a quintessential container for Rakastella’s whimsical stage environments, lounges, and other wordly art installations. A one day wonderland, is birthed through this collision of bespoke natural beauty and awe-inspiring creativity, provided by production partners PL0T, Secret Garden and Where Are My Keys.

Rakastella welcomes the creative worlds of music and art to lose themselves in a unique seaside escape. Dance in the sand as the sun goes down, explore a curated art landscape and enjoy a soundtrack curated by two of the world’s finest label collectives.

Lineup:

Âme – DJ

Apparat – DJ

Dixon

DJ Harvey

DJ Tennis

Gerd Janson

Job Jobse

Perel – Hyrbid Set (Miami debut)

Red Axes – Live

Trikk

Virgil Abloh

Young Marco