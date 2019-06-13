LT Steak and Seafood- A Decade of Culinary Excellence in Miami Beach

A decade ago, the ambitious, creative, and talented Chef Laurent Tourondel began his long-standing partnership with the only Forbes Four Star/ AAA Four Diamond rated boutique hotel in Miami, The Betsy-South Beach Hotel, and set out to solidify South Beach’s title as the culinary capital of Florida. Since then, Tourondel’s contributions have attracted hotel guests, foodies, restaurant critics, and locals to his famed LT Steak and Seafood at The Betsy-South Beach, gifting Miami with a decade of delicacies. 2019 commemorates 10 years of culinary excellence at the family-owned luxury hotel in strategic culinary partnership with Tourondel, whose internationally renowned portfolio includes outlets in some of the world’s most stylish destinations, such as L’Amico, Polo Bar, and The Vine in New York City; Hotel Café Royal in London and BLT Burger in Hong Kong, to name a few. Tourondel’s international flair provides a fresh and exciting outlook to dining experiences in Miami. In addition to LT Steak and Seafood, He also oversees the culinary direction at The Alley, which is also located within The Betsy-South Beach Hotel.

“Reaching this 10-year milestone gives great perspective of where we’re going and how far we’ve come,” said Tourondel. “When I think about everything we’ve accomplished as a team in the hospitality industry – the dishes and new restaurant concepts we’ve created, and the returning diners we’ve served time and time again – I can’t help but feel an overwhelming sense of pride and inspiration, to ensure we continue thriving and evolving in Miami, one of the world’s most important culinary and hospitality destinations.”

Located in the heart of Florida’s cultural and culinary capital, The Betsy-South Beach allows tourists and locals to taste the magnificence of Tourondel’s cooking. With Tourondel at the helm, customers expect no less than excellence, time and time again.

We had a chance to interview Chef Tourondel to gain more insight on his background and vision. Here’s what we learned.

What is the secret to your success?

Discipline is one of the keys to my success! Setting the standard, hard work and dedication along with training in fine dining restaurants under different notable chefs around the world.

If you weren’t a chef, what career path would you have chosen?

I have always loved design and architecture; I think I would have really loved to be an architect – to create and build beautiful homes and building would be exciting.

What is one tip every home cook should know?

Good quality olive oil can transform dishes.

What is your favorite ingredient and why?

One ingredient that I use often, both at home and in my restaurants is Pecorino cheese. Pecorino is perfect for finishing pastas, pizzas, and salads. While most people often think to add Parmesan, I actually prefer pecorino – its salty, tangy flavor adds a certain complexity.

What do you cook at home?

When cooking at home I always like to experiment with new dishes and techniques to bring into the restaurants.

Why did you choose Miami as a destination for LT Steak & Seafood?

I’ve always loved Miami and the energy the city holds. Miami is an ideal city to open a Steak & Seafood restaurant and the Betsy Hotel was the perfect place to open one. I love the beauty and history surrounding the Betsy and honored to oversee the culinary program.

How does your Miami restaurant differ from your restaurants in New York and throughout the world?

All of my restaurants are seasonally-inspired and the ingredients are locally sourced by region. LT Steak & Seafood offers diverse dishes that are inspired by the local landscape and energy of Miami.

What are your favorite menu items?

The spicy tuna roll, the Betsy crab cake, and steaks are all great dishes!

What menu items have stood the test of time?

The short rib bao bun is very popular and has been a guest favorite since opening.

What’s next for LT Steak & Seafood?

What’s next for LT Steak & Seafood is continuing to make great food and amazing dining experience for guests. We just won first prize for The Burger Bash at SOBEWFF, which is exciting. Hopefully more awards to come!!

What restaurants and projects are on the horizon?

There are a couple projects in New York City, one in Florida and New Jersey on the horizon by the end of 2019 and into 2020.