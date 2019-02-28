Mandrake Miami Now Open

The Team Behind Kiki on the River Introduces A New Den of Modern Asian Delights in South Beach

Dining and cocktails will converge in a sensational way on 23rd Street in South Beach with the opening of Mandrake, a new restaurant-and-lounge from the owners of Kiki on the River. Mandrake Miami will bring top notch modern Asian cuisine, high-energy vibe and sophisticated ambiance that the group has mastered with their various projects. Conceptualized by nightlife pro Roman Jones, Aris Nanos & Mark Lehmkuhl; who created the one-of-a-kind design, Mandrake will be both an escape from the ordinary and a unique setting unseen on South Beach.

Comprised of multiple distinct spaces, the 5,000 square foot restaurant will feature a sushi bar, a formal dining room and a lush outdoor garden patio.

Walking through the turquoise-colored front doors adorned with antique Chinese door knockers feels like stepping into the covert underground hideaway of an Asian restaurant in a bustling metropolis. A life size gold statue of a gorilla greets guests at the main bar while teal-colored subway tiles and Chinese neon phrases adorn the wall. A sushi bar helmed by NOBU alums will churn out a menu of traditional sashimi, nigiri and maki rolls alongside Izakaya-style small plates. There is a well-curated selection of sakes by the glass and bottles as well as a selection of Japanese beers; and of course, wine by the glass or bottle. Mandrake’s cocktail program pays homage to hip hop culture with named cocktails including the Future Hendricks (Hendricks Gin, St. Germain, Fresh cucumber, mint, matcha tea, lemon) and the Meek Dills (Belvedere Vodka, Soho lychee liquor, Fresh Dill, lime).

In the main dining room, fresh nigiri and sashimi cuts flown in daily along will be offered alongside tempting maki rolls including Spicy Bluefin Tuna, Maine Lobster Tempura and the Mandrake Roll featuring crab, salmon, hamachi, blue fin tuna and a creamy jalapeno sauce. Small Izakaya-style plates will run the gamut from slow cooked Pork Belly (with achara sauce), Shrimp & Scallop Wontons (steamed with chili broth) and Duck Gyozas (pan seared with ponzu kaffir lime leaf). Larger main dishes include a Pan Seared Chicken (ginger soy sauce, edamame puree, baby corn), a Whole Fish Tempura (sweet & sour, ginger scallion sauce) and a Grilled 32-ounce Tomahawk Ribeye Steak (28-day dry aged with mustard seed sauce, gochujang sauce, rocoto negi sauce, shiso chimichurri sauce).

A hallway clad in vintage Chinese wooden gates and Japanese cherry blossom branches overhead leads to the main dining room hidden behind velvet drapes for a dramatic and upscale dining experience. The seductive-yet-whimsical design scheme is underscored by Christian Lacroix-upholstered chairs offset by an oversized faux rhino head sculpture with the phrase “Me So Horny” captioning its perch above the velvet banquettes. A color palette of magenta, purple and turquoise complement the walnut tables and the greenery peeking through the rafters above. A mural by artist Juan Rozas rounds out the eclectic space.

Mandrake Miami is open for dinner six days a week, Monday – Saturday from 6 p.m. – 12 a.m. For reservations visit www.mandrakemiami.com or call (305) 397-8036. Follow Mandrake Miami on social media, @MandrakeMiami.