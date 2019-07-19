MC2 SAINT BARTH INKS DEAL FOR FIRST U.S. LOCATION ON LINCOLN ROAD

Saint Barth meets Miami with the new beachwear retailer, MC2 Saint Barth bringing their first U.S. location to Lincoln Road. Thriving with over 34 stores worldwide, MC2 Saint Barth’s new location in Miami Beach is expected to open later this year.

Terranova has signed a 4-year lease with MC2 Saint Barth for 748 SF at 608 Lincoln Road, Miami

Beach’s premiere retail, entertainment and restaurant high street.

Inspired by repeated trips to the Caribbean island of St. Barth, two young entrepreneurs developed MC2 Saint Barth, a beachwear collection for the entire family. Their newest location coming soon to Lincoln Road will showcase men’s, women’s, and children’s swimwear, beach apparel, and accessories. Their beachwear collection drew inspiration from the gorgeous Caribbean sea colors, white sand and shells of St. Barth’s island.

MC2 Saint Barth expansion to this famous 8 block strip marks the brand’s arrival into the Florida market and their first store in the United States. “Lincoln Road’s close proximity to the beach makes beachwear a necessity for locals and tourists alike,” says Terranova’s President Mindy McIlroy, who represented the Landlord in the deal. “MC2 Saint Barth’s unique, colorful, and multigeneration products can fill that need and are going to be a great addition to the vibrant culture of Miami Beach and its visitors.”

MC2 Saint Barth will be located next to Sushi Samba on the 600 block of Lincoln Road and Pennsylvania Avenue. They will join a roster of national and local tenants including Zara, Anthropologie, Dog Bar, Apple, Sephora, and Dylan’s Candy Bar.