Mia Patch with Mia Moves Miami Makes the MOVE to Keller Williams Miami Beach

Keller Williams (KW), the largest real estate franchise by agent count, volume and units in the world, announced today that Mia Patch, previously Managing Broker at S&P International Realty, has transitioned her brokerage to the KW Miami Beach office. Mia began her real estate career in 1984 and has dedicated herself to her real estate business and to her clients ever since. That dedication runs over into her passion for learning. Mia has several certifications and designations including: Real Estate Broker license, Community Association Manager license, Short Sale & Foreclosure Specialist designation, Broker Price Opinion certification and is most proud to be a Certified Residential Specialist. Mia will be able to share her knowledge and passion in the role of KW Ignite instructor. The Florida Real Estate Commission has just approved KW Ignite as a 45 hour post licensing education course. Mia’s course will be the only 45 hour post licensing course available on Miami Beach. This provides agents that live and/or work on Miami Beach an opportunity to take this extensive course without having to leave the beach. The course is divided into 3-4 hour short classes, 3 days a week or 2 classes in the evenings, as to not disrupt an agents real estate business by pulling them away from work for an entire week, unlike most 45 hour post licensing courses. That is a huge benefit for hard working agents!

Ignite is a real estate training program for new associates, as well as those that need a refresher course to help them master their business and see results in the shortest amount of time. When these fundamental practices are in place, agents will easily be able to take their business from surviving to thriving and grow the real estate career they’ve always dreamed of having.

The most important thing to do in a real estate business is lead generate. Ignite provides the steps necessary to achieve success in any market condition with skilled lead generation practices. The best part about Ignite, it’s practical, realistic and easy to apply.

“We are excited to have Mia join our KW Miami Beach team,” said Mirielle Enlow, Team Leader of the Keller Williams Miami Beach market center. “Mia’s depth of knowledge in real estate is powerful. She will bring our KW agents, as well as any agent taking the 45 hour post licensing course, the education that they need to be better agents and be more productive.”

“I am excited to get to work as the Ignite instructor. Teaching has always been a passion of mine and now I get to do it in a way that I’ll be able to see the agents grow in their real estate business and that is important to me”, said Mia. “I believe I have a real opportunity to make a change in these people’s lives by improving their skills as agents.”

The Miami Beach office consists of more than 200 associates. Keller Williams Realty is an education-based, technology-driven company that provides associates and consumers with cutting-edge systems and tools. KW has been named the #1 training organization across all industries globally, it is through this training that KW helps agents build careers worth having, businesses worth owning, lives worth living, experiences worth giving and legacies worth leaving. Forbes Magazine recently rated Keller Williams the #1 Happiest Place to Work in the US and Entrepreneur Magazine named KW the #1 Best Work Life Balance company in the US.

For more information call Mirielle Enlow at 305-798-2393 or visit www.kw.com.