Miami Beach 2018 Hispanic Heritage Month Awardees Announced

— Recipients to be Honored at Hispanic Heritage Month Celebration on Friday, October 12 —

In celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month, the City of Miami Beach honors those that have contributed positively to the Miami Beach community in their respective professional field and live or work in the City of Miami Beach.

Following a competitive vetting of nominations from the community, the City of Miami Beach is proud to honor the following individuals and businesses:

Victor Pulido – Trail Blazer

Rudy Perez – Artist

Michelle Viera Henson (MBFD) – Public Safety Personnel (Fire)

Ernesto Rodriguez (MBPD) – Public Safety Personnel (Police)

Marisela Silva Ramirez – Outstanding Hispanic Community Member

Miguell Del Campillo – Social Service Provider

Arnold Paseiro – Adult Contributing to Success of Youth

Dr. Ana Garoz-Ojunian – Educator (Adult)

Arturo Fernandez – Educator (Youth)

F1rst Surf Shop – Business

Recipients will be recognized at the annual Hispanic Heritage Festival taking place on October 12 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at North Shore Park located at 501 72 Street. The celebrations for the month will conclude with a free concert featuring Carlos Oliva y Los Sobrinos Del Juez at the North Beach Bandshell on October 27.

For a full list of cultural events and happenings scheduled, click here.