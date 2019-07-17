MIAMI BEACH BASED FEMALE ENTREPRENEUR LAUNCHES BOOTY-CONSCIOUS, GREEN BODY CARE LINE

Meet Miami Beach Bum – Green Beauty, Cruelty Free – No If, Ands, Just Butts

Miami Beach Bum, a Miami-based green beauty company has announced the launch of their namesake products, Miami Beach Bum Mint and Vanilla Orange Bum + Body Creams. Created by Miami Beach entrepreneur, Ayssa Di Pietro, Miami Beach Bum is an all natural bum and body cream that features oregano to clear blemishes fast and pearl to brighten and smooth your complexion. Results driven- Miami Beach Bum is an ultra concentrated, effective skin treatment that is gentle enough to be used as an everyday moisturizer and are free of parabens, phthalates, sulfates, chemical fragrances and are never tested on animals. From plants to packaging, Miami Beach Bum’s supply chain is completely within the USA and focuses on responsible packaging, botanical ingredients and giving back.

Born from necessity and formulated with science and ethics, Miami Beach Bum came to life in entrepreneur Ayssa Di Pietro’s kitchen. As an active “beach bum” Ayssa is constantly in the ocean – from kiteboarding to diving and boating, wet bathing suits began taking their toll on her skin. From dullness to folliculitis blemishes, Ayssa began a tireless search for a body product to solve her skin issues.

Using her background in science, paired with a keen interest in plant-based minimalism, Ayssa began topically using herbs and adaptogens to revive and nourish her body. With the discovery of pairing ingredients oregano with pearl, the Miami Beach Bum bum + body cream formula was born.

“I never had any plans to break into the skincare industry, but there is a gap in truly clean formulations that utilize the healing effects of herbs, like Oregano. Good skin is a combination of what we put in our bodies, and on our bodies,” says MBB founder, Ayssa Di Pietro. “Oregano is more than a pizza topping, it has antibacterial, antifungal and antimicrobial properties. Experiencing the health benefits of ingesting oregano, I knew that it would make for a ‘hero ingredient’ to clear blemishes topically. I added Pearl because the minerals and proteins in pearl exfoliate and brighten the skin’s complexion. It’s my goal to make people feel confident in their own skin, butt naturally.”

PRODUCTS:

* MIAMI BEACH BUM – MINT (6 oz) – $38

* MIAMI BEACH BUM – VANILLA ORANGE (6 oz) – $38

* ETHICAL BRAND WEAR (LIMITED EDITION DESIGNS)- $38

KEY INGREDIENTS

* Oregano: Anti-viral, anti-inflammatory, antibacterial and antioxidant properties improve skin conditions, such as acne, psoriasis, eczema and more.

* Pearl: Accelerates collagen and elastin renewal, strengthens the internal structure of the cells, helps dull and uneven skin tone, brightens complexion, speeds up the skin’s natural process of shedding dead cells, smoothes fine lines and wrinkles.

* Jojoba: Anti-inflammatory moisturizing oil loaded with Vitamin E and B-complex,locks in long lasting moisture- while healing damaged skin.

*Shea Butter: Fatty acids and vitamins give shea butter its anti-inflammatory and healing properties. Great for soothing, smoothing and softening skin.

A portion of profits from Miami Beach Bum’s Ethical Brand Wear help support local initiatives that aim to fight against animal cruelty and coastal ecosystem degradation.

Miami Beach Bum is being sold directly to the consumer through a product-specific online storefront offering free 2-day delivery to customers in the USA. Product will also be available in select spas and retail locations in Miami and beyond. For more information please visit: miamibeachbum.com<http://miamibeachbum.com>