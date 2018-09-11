Miami Beach Celebrates International Coastal Cleanup Day

— Saturday, September 15 at 9 a.m. —

WHO/WHAT: Joining thousands of others on the world’s largest single-day volunteer event for oceans, the City of Miami Beach in partnership with VolunteerCleanup.org is hosting numerous shoreline cleanups on Saturday, September 15 in honor of the Ocean Conservancy’s 33rd International Coastal Cleanup (ICC).

“This day of positive community impact is more than just another cleanup, it’s part of a global science project uniting coastal cities from around the globe,” noted Commissioner John Elizabeth Alemán. “It’s an opportunity to raise awareness on the dangers of debris to our beautiful beaches and encourage people to do their part to passionately protect our unique environment and marine life by reducing their reliance on single-use plastics.”

Over 3,000 Miami-Dade volunteers, including many school groups and local companies are expected to be in attendance. Volunteers are encouraged to wear appropriate clothing and shoes to walk the beach, as well as bring a reusable water bottle to stay hydrated. Gloves, garbage bags, sunscreen, data collection cards and an official community service hour certificate will be provided.

Miami Beach cleanups will take place at the following locations:

*Volunteers Needed

WHEN: Saturday, September 15 from 9 to 11 a.m.

WHERE: Various parks, beaches and waterways

VolunteerCleanup.org engaged volunteers to clean their neighborhoods, shorelines and waterways, as a way to raise awareness about marine debris and encourage people to reduce their reliance on single-use disposable plastics. Our website,www.volunteercleanup.org, is a fee resource connecting cleanup organizers with the volunteers looking for shoreline cleanups to join, and helping changemakers to hos their own cleanups.

Ocean Conservancy is working to protect the ocean from today’s greatest global challenges. Together with our partners, we create science-based solutions for a healthy ocean and the wildlife and communities that depend on it.