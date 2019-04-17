Miami Beach Chamber of Commerce Honors Five Pillars of the Business Community at the 97th Annual Gala

Event to celebrate the importance of education with a Dr. Seuss Themed Gala, “Oh, The Thinks You Can Think”,

while recognizing pillars in the community for their incredible leadership.



On Saturday, June 1, business leaders will gather at Loews Miami Beach Hotel to celebrate another amazing year at the Miami Beach Chamber of Commerce 97th Annual Gala presented by City National Bank. Over 900 of South Florida’s top professionals will gather at the largest networking event in Miami Beach to celebrate the achievements of the business leaders throughout the Miami Beach Chamber of Commerce, recognize the contributions of five distinguished pillars of the Miami Beach community for their continued commitment to the strength and growth of this thriving city, and raise money for the Miami Beach Chamber Education Foundation, which supports the needs of the City’s public school system and it’s future leaders, as well as for the continuation of the chamber’s overall mission to assist the thriving business community of Miami Beach and it’s surrounding areas.

This year’s celebrated honorees are:

Jorge Gonzalez, City National Bank, receiving the Corporate Citizen Of The Year Award

The Little Lighthouse Foundation receiving the Jan Pfeiffer Distinguished Service Award

Lisa Lutoff-Perlo, Celebrity Cruises, receiving the Excellence in Tourism Award

Michael S. Goldberg, IBERIABANK, receiving the City National Bank Beach High Alumni Outstanding Achievement Award

Congresswomen Ileana Ros-Lehtinen, receiving the Leonard A. "Doc" Baker Lifetime Achievement Award

“We wanted to highlight the amazing accomplishments of our education foundation this year and celebrate people who help enrich our community,” said Co-Chairpeople for the Chamber Robin Jacobs and Wayne Pathman. “Our five honorees are not only leaders in their respective industries but philanthropic and important stakeholders in the community.”

The theme for this year’s gala brings to life Dr. Seuss’ Oh, The Thinks You Can Think. The story inspires children to dream big and inspire them to be creative and imaginative. The Miami Beach Chamber Education Foundation donates thousands of dollars to enrich Miami Beach public school students and invests in their future. The school system relies on this program to fund teacher grants, IB programs, a nurse initiative and to give scholarships to seniors at Beach High. Guests will experience a captivating whimsical affair, which will take them through the dream-like world of Dr. Seuss with fun-filled activations and an incredible evening of entertainment.

This year’s black tie affair is being chaired by Jordan Kramer (COMPASS) and Andrea Tovar (Corcoran & Johnston), among other committee members. Co-emceed by NBC 6 In The Mix Johanna Gomez, Jacobs and Pathman, guests at event will be WOWed with entertainment and surprises throughout the night. The Miami Beach Chamber of Commerce wishes to thank the following Platinum Sponsors of the event for their continued support each year: Loews Miami Beach, Breakthru Beverage Florida, PSAV, Loews Hotels, Warren Henry Auto Group and Jack Daniels.

About the Honorees of the Miami Beach Chamber of Commerce’s 97th Annual Gala

Jorge Gonzalez, City National Bank – The Corporate Citizen of the Year Award

The Corporate Citizen of the Year Award is presented to individuals and/or institutions, whose selflessness, foresight and guidance have contributed immeasurably to the quality of life given to our community and this year’s recipient is Jorge Gonzalez, President and Chief Executive Officer of City National Bank of Florida. During his tenure at the helm of City National Bank, Mr. Gonzalez has overseen the diversification and expansion of the 68-year-old institution to include four main lines of business: Personal and Business Banking, Corporate Banking, Private Client Group and Commercial Real Estate. This business model is both client-centered and community driven, with a particular focus on delivering a best-in-class client experience and having a positive impact on the communities CNB serves. Under Mr. Gonzalez’s leadership, the bank has grown from $3.5 billion in tangible assets to $5.1 billion in 2014.

A Miami native, Mr. Gonzalez is active in a number of charity and community organizations. A Miami native, Mr. Gonzalez is active in a number of charity and community organizations. He currently serves on the board of directors of the FIU Foundation, the Museum of Contemporary Art, and United Way of Miami-Dade. Prior community roles have included serving on the Executive Committee of United Way, executive committee positions with the Greater Miami Chamber of Commerce, Beacon Council, Downtown Development Authority, Museum of Discovery, Young Presidents’ Organization and Science, and Miami Sports and Exhibition Authority.

The Little Lighthouse Foundation – Jan Pfeiffer Distinguished Service Award

The Jan Pfeiffer Distinguished Service Award is presented annually to an individual or company whose extraordinary community involvement has generated extensive contributions to South Florida. The Little Lighthouse Foundation (“LLF”) and its volunteers continue to create programs benefiting underserved youth. With the deployment of its 3,000+ volunteers and its various programs, LLF is able to provide relief to the underserved children and families within the community. In 2010, Founder Robert Sena created LLF with the help of co-founders Aaron Resnick and Charlie Venturi. LLF then launched its first program, Adopt-a-Meal, at Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC) where volunteers serve meals to the families of children receiving treatment at nearby hospitals. Since then, LLF has grown in strides. In 2018, LLF impacted the lives of 8400 children through 21 programs at 21 partner facilities with the help of 2694 volunteers over 7032 volunteer hours with executive director, Jonathan Babicka, at the helm.

Lisa Lutoff-Perlo, Celebrity Cruises – The Excellence in Tourism Award

The Excellence in Tourism Award is an award given to notable individuals or companies whose insight, leadership and nobility have contributed significantly to the tourism industry in Miami Beach. Appointed President and CEO of Celebrity Cruises in December of 2014, Lutoff-Perlo leads the category defining, multi-billion-dollar brand with 13 ships sailing to 300+ global ports on seven continents with each ship’s crew representing over 60 diverse nationalities and cultures. Under Lutoff-Perlo’s leadership, Celebrity Cruises has doubled operating income, achieved double-digit ROIC, double-digit yield growth, significantly improved NPS and employee engagement results – all without any increase in capacity. Lutoff-Perlo’s vision to build new ships that are game changers continues with the Celebrity Edge, which launched in December 2018. She engaged a team of over 500 designers to bring the Edge vision to life, incorporating architectural firsts, innovations and feats of engineering that industry insiders said could “never be done”. Lutoff-Perlo also introduced the first luxury ship designed for the fragile Galapagos ecosystem. Launching in May 2019, Celebrity Flora breaks convention with unique features that immerse guests in the destination with an outward facing design, onboard lab and naturalist lounge, observatory, all- suite accommodations and environmental partnerships that give back to the Galapagos and its endangered wildlife.

Michael S. Goldberg, Iberia Bank – City National Bank Beach High Alumni Outstanding Achievement Award

The City National Bank Miami Beach Senior High Alumni Outstanding Achievement Award was created to honor an outstanding business professional who began in Miami Beach and whose achievements have extended into assisting the greater economy. Born and raised in Miami Beach, Michael is the Immediate Past Chairman of the Chamber, and helped establish the Links Project for the Chamber Education Foundation, which funds teacher grants in our public schools. Under his leadership, we established the Heroes Breakfast, honoring Miami Beach’s first responders, and we created the Law Council, Tech Council and Professional Advisors Councils. Michael also serves on the Executive Board of the Mount Sinai Medical Center Foundation Board and is a Founder. He currently serves on the City of Miami Beach Convention Center Advisory Board. Michael is passionate about giving back to the Miami Beach community that has been good to 3 generations of his family. His father Bart (Beach High Graduate of 1951) Chaired the Chamber from 1974-1976. Both of his kids are also Beach High Graduates (Alec-Class of 2015 and Lauren-Class of 2017).

Congresswomen Ileana Ros-Lehtinen – The Leonard A. “Doc” Baker Lifetime Achievement Award

The Leonard A. “Doc” Baker Lifetime Achievement Award is presented to an individual whose exceptional lifetime contributions of community leadership and philanthropic endeavors have improved the quality of the life of Miami Beach citizens. This year, the award will be presented to Congresswomen Ileana Ros-Lehtinen. Ileana Ros-Lehtinen is a groundbreaking congresswoman. Not only is she the senior US Representative from Florida, but she is also the first Latina elected to the US Congress, and the first Republican in congress to publicly support the passage of the marriage equality act. She believes that education is “a lifelong journey,” and has emphasized the importance for education throughout her career. Ms. Ros-Lehtinen was elected to the Florida State House of Representatives in 1982, and to the Florida Senate in 1986. She is the first Hispanic woman in to serve in either body. During her time in the Florida State House of Representatives and the state Senate, she worked to ensure that over one- million Floridians were able to send their children to college, by introducing the Florida Prepaid College program, which helps students have tuition to attend college. As a Congresswoman, Ros-Lehtinen supported legislation to allow a wider range of students to have access to Federal financial aid.

She also advocates for veterans to have access to a college education when they return from tours of duty. Ros-Lehtinen broke another barrier in 1989 when she became the first Hispanic woman elected to Congress and yet another when she became the first Republican to support marriage equality in 2012. Throughout her career, Ileana Ros-Lehtinen has worked to advocate for women, while also breaking through the glass ceiling herself. As the first Hispanic woman in Congress, she has lead the way for other women to run for public office. Throughout her extensive career, she has advocated for women in the military, education for all, and for marriage equality. Her efforts have helped shape the United States.