Miami Beach Chamber of Commerce Hosts 23rd Annual Real Estate Luncheon “Diversifying Real Estate to Diversify Our Economy”

On Thursday, September 12, 2019, the Miami Beach Chamber of Commerce’s Real Estate Council and the Miami Association of Realtors will present “Diversifying Real Estate to Diversify Our Economy,” sponsored by Atlantic Broadband.

Taking place at the Faena Forum, this interactive solution-driven discussion will explore a variety of timely topics that include:

Strategies that will attract different types of industries to Miami Beach while building Class A office space

Cultivating incubators as well as co-working spaces

Developing different housing types to keep workforce on Miami Beach

Attracting younger residents and families, while reducing traffic issues

Utilizing the City’s historic buildings and heritage in moving forward toward the goal of diversifying the economy

In general, the conversation will include ways Miami Beach will look ahead in creating a more diverse economy. The panel will explore strategies that have been done right and opportunities to improve. Also, how can Miami Beach achieve a live-work-play environment and learn from cities that have sustained them.

The discussion will be led by Editor of RE:MiamiBeach Susan Askew with the following panelists:

Alicia Cervera – Managing Partner, Cervera Real Estate

Managing Partner, Cervera Real Estate Matis Cohen , – Principal, Kahunah Properties

, – Principal, Kahunah Properties Rory Greenberg – Real Estate Developer, RB Green Companies

Real Estate Developer, RB Green Companies Michael Shvo, Chairman & CEO, Shvo Real Estate

"This multilayered-dynamic conversation centered around the Live-Work-Play lifestyle is important to Atlantic Broadband since our services deliver technology and amenities that service the next generation of businesses and communities."

The Chamber’s Real Estate Council hosts monthly informational meetings on issues that are important to the industry at large. The Council is chaired by Mirielle Enlow of Keller Williams Miami Beach. The event subcommittee members include Susan Askew, RE:MiamiBeach, Nick D’Anuncio, Tara Ink., Neil Hammack, Dominion Builders, Juan C. Ramirez, NMR Design Group and Madeleine Romanello, COMPASS.

Event sponsors are Atlantic Broadband, Dominion Builders, EisnerAmper and Pardo Jackson Gainsburg, PL

Admission tickets are available for $60 for pillar chamber members and MIAMI members, $65 for general members and $70 for non-members. Table sponsorships are available for $700. Please RSVP as soon as possible to guarantee your spot at this exciting event before it sells out by calling the Chamber at 305-674-1300 or visiting www.miamibeachchamber.com.