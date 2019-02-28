Miami Beach Chamber of Commerce’s Pillar Board Honors Local Heroes

By: Danny Diaz

For the fifth consecutive year, the Miami Beach Chamber of Commerce (Chamber)’s Pillar Board honored a group of first responders at its Annual Heroes Breakfast on Friday, February 15 at the Loews Miami Beach. Presented by City National Bank and the Loews Miami Beach Hotel, this event continues the Chamber’s tradition of recognizing the accomplishments of outstanding individuals doing brave work in the community. For the first time, the Chamber honored a Mount Sinai Medical Center Emergency Physician and a K-9 police officer. Each honoree was given a gift package totaling over $5,000.

“The Annual Heroes Breakfast is one of the most popular events that the Chamber holds because it’s a community event,” said Pillar Board Co-Chairs Seth Feuer and Aaron Tandy. “The business community gathers and celebrates the bravery of individuals who play a critical role in keeping our communities safe.”

“We’re honored to host the Miami Beach Chamber of Commerce Heroes Breakfast, recognizing the impactful role our first responders play within the community,” said Eddie Dominguez, Director of Marketing for City National Bank. “The men and women being honored go above and beyond daily for residents and visitors alike, keeping us and our city safe.”

Police Chief Dan Oates presented the following awards:

Detective Wayne Holdbrook, Detective Sergio Campos and Sergeant Ray Diaz arrested and charged a man for attempted murder. The individual was upset with his neighbors after he was evicted from his condo building. After searching his home and storage, authorities found 28 containers with gasoline, sulfur powder, and potassium nitrate, among other dangerous items. They were able to proactively stop a potential catastrophe.

Fire & Ocean Rescue Chief Virgil Fernandez presented the following Awards:

Firefighter Gato is a 3-year member of the Fire Department and is one of the originators of the department’s portable maze, which has been featured in the Mayor’s Conference as well as having a segment on Miami Beach TV. On July 23, 2018, while on duty he saw a building collapse and immediately noticed a severely injured construction worker and was able to help him regain a pulse. Unfortunately, the man succumbed to his injuries, a few days later the patient did not survive. However, Gato was able to maintain a clear head and provide the best patient care possible.

Lifeguard Jesse Chanying is a 14-year member of the Ocean Rescue Division and Lifeguard Amilkar “Mickey” Delgado is a 3-year member of the Ocean Rescue Division. On August 2, 2018, red flags cautioned bathers of the adverse ocean conditions and the lifeguard received alerts of an incident taking place in the South Beach area. On the scene, Lifeguard II Jesse Chanying and Lifeguard Delgado noticed one male victim and one female, approximately 250 yards from shore, grasping at the water trying to keep his head afloat. They were able to resuscitate both of them before they were sent to the hospital.

Communications Operator Mercedes Campos is a 14-year member of the PSCD. On November 1, 2018, Operator Campos received a 9-1-1 call from an employee of the Riu Plaza Hotel regarding an elderly male who was found unconscious in one of the hotel’s room. Operator Campos effectively persuaded the caller to follow her instructions and begin CPR efforts prior to the arrival of Fire Rescue personnel. Campos is being recognized for her high level of professionalism, which included a high quality of customer service and empathy.

Mount Sinai Medical Center’s President and Chief Executive Officer, Steven D. Sonenreich presented an award to David A. Farcy MD, FAAEM, FACEP, FCCM. Dr. Farcy is the Chairman of the Department of Emergency Medicine at Mount Sinai Medical Center and the President of the American Academy of Emergency Medicine. He has worked closely with City of Miami Beach police officers, firefighters, and ocean rescue first responders to ensure seamless emergency care for Miami Beach’s residents and visitors. Passionate about improving pre-hospital and disaster medicine, he has assisted in the aftermath of Hurricane Andrew, the Mexico City earthquake, Hurricane Mitch, September 11th, and the earthquake in Haiti.

The honorees were sponsored by leading businesses or organizations in the community:

BNI South Beach and the following businesses from the chapter on the screen City National Bank Mango’s Tropical Café Atlantic Broadband East of Collins Hotwire Communications ATT&T CuraLeaf Mount Sinai Medical Center



Each honoree received more than $5,000 gifts from the following sponsor organizations: Miami Beach Cosmetic Plastic Surgery Mango’s Tropical Café, Miami Children’s Museum, Sobe Dentist, Oxford Counseling , Miami Beach Family & Sports Chiropractic, David Wrubel, CPA, Drinkhouse Fire & Ice, Color Bar by Kendra Scott, Miami Children’s Museum, Woosh, Re’sCycling and Miami Beach JCC