Miami Beach Chamber of Recognizes Influential and Trendsetting Local Real Estate Industry Leaders

The Miami Beach Chamber of Commerce (the Chamber) hosted its 7th Annual City National Bank Better Beach Awards on Thursday, May 216, 2019, honoring influential, trendsetting leaders in the local real estate industry and a total of 36 awards were presented. The Chamber recognized the best in sustainability, innovative design, architecture, historic preservation, and restoration. Submissions were accepted by realtors, architects, developers, designers, entrepreneurs and/or projects for their contributions to the enrichment of the Miami Beach community.

“I want to congratulate all the winners and finalists” said Managing Senior Vice President Eddie Dominguez. “From exciting foodhalls, to a sustainable floating house, this year we had the most expansive and innovative nominations ever.”

This year, The Forward Thinking award, which recognizes projects in the community that have shown foresign and innovation, was given to the Miami Beach Convention Center. The Miami Beach Convention Center (MBCC) is the centerpiece of Miami Beach’s meetings and conventions industry. Re-imagined following a $620-million-dollar renovation, the expanded MBCC includes a new 60,000 square-foot Grand Ballroom, almost 500,000 sq. ft. of exhibition space, an expanded Grand Lobby, pre-function areas that are bathed in natural light $7.1 million dollars’ worth of art curated by the City of Miami Beach Art in Public Places program, a new six-acre public green space that can serve as incremental event space, and much, much more.

The event was hosted by the Chamber’s Real Estate Council, which acts as a resource to the members of the Chamber who serve the local real estate community. The council supports its members by sharing expertise, offering guidance and knowledge, exploring new educational opportunities and facilitating communication within the industry and community. The Chair of the Council is Mirielle Enlow (Keller Williams Miami Beach) and her event Co-Chair was Debi Quade (Cervera Real Estate).

The complete list of award recipients are:

Historic Preservation: Commercial Platinum Award : The Cardozo Hotel Gold Award : The Greystone Hotel Silver Award: 818 Lincoln Road

Historic Preservation: Residential Platinum Award : 214 West San Marino Drive Gold Award : 1200 Ocean Drive Silver Award: 27 Star Island

Historic Preservation: Presidential Selection The Celino



Innovative Architecture: Commercial Platinum Award: Baptist Health Center Gold Award: Lincoln Eatery Silver Award : Kimpton Angler’s Hotel

Innovative Architecture: Commercial Platinum Award: The Prairie Residence Gold Award: Meridian Court Residence Silver Award : 19 Palm Avenue



Innovative Design: Hospitality Platinum Award: Minnow Bar Gold Award : Mandrake Silver Award : Myn-Tu

Innovative Designer Commercial: Platinum Award : The Cardozo Hotel Gold Award : Kimpton Angler’s Hotel Silver Award : WIX



Green Award Platinum Award: Arkup #1 Gold Award: The Prairie Residence Silver Award: 110 Venetian Way



Better Beach Next Gen: Platinum Award : Jordan Kramer – COMPASS Gold Award : Wesley Kean – KoDA Miami Silver Award : David Berg – Infinity Real Estate

Better Beach Citizen At Large: Wendy Unger-Schapria – Wendy’s Angel’s Fund David New – South Beach Jazz Festival Susan Askew – RE:MiamiBeach David Wallack – Mango’s Tropical Café

Better Beach Citizen: Platinum Award : Matis Cohen – Kahunah Properties Gold Award : Seth Gadisky – Gadinsky Real Estate Silver Award: Emilio Estefan – Estefan Enterprises

Rising Star Award: Kirill Kim – Keller Williams Jamie Maniscalco – Land/Deals Ana Guillen – COMPASS



Forward Thinking Award Miami Beach Convention Center



The title sponsor for the event was City National Bank along with presenting sponsor Optimum and Dominion Builders; media sponsor, Vision Movies; and venue sponsor was the Faena Forum. To view and share pictures of this event, visit www.MiamiBeachChamber.com/Event-Gallery .