Miami Beach Convention Center Hotel Makes the Ballot

It’s now up to the voters to decide on whether to have a Miami Beach Convention Center Hotel. Last week, the Mayor & City Commission approved a development and lease agreement for the 2.6 acre property at the northeast corner of 17 Street and Convention Center Drive to MB Mixed Use Investment for 99 years.

If voters approve this measure, the ordinance will allow for the construction and operation of an 800-room hotel and related facilities’, including up to 52,000 square feet of accessory retail and restaurant facilities for the public. The resolution also stipulates that gambling is prohibited on the leased property.

“The Commission listened to our residents. The proposed hotel is substantially smaller and designed to reduce traffic flow in the area,” said Mayor Dan Gelber. “Most importantly, it will activate the convention center in a manner that improves our economy and quality of life.”

Additionally, another ballot question will be posed to voters as to whether an ordinance should be adopted whereas all hotel rent payments received by the City in equal proportions annually should go to storm water projects, traffic reduction measures and education.

For more information on the hotel from the development team, visit www.miamibeachconnect.com.