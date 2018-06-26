Miami Beach Fire Department Recognized by the American Heart Association for Delivering Quality EMS Care

—Third Consecutive Year of Receiving the Mission:Lifeline Gold or Gold Plus Award —

The Miami Beach Fire Department has been awarded the Mission:Lifeline EMS Gold Plus Award by the American Heart Association for its impact in saving lives and excellent quality of care for heart patients, specifically in regards to ST Elevation Myocardian Infarction (STEMI) victims.

“Time is crucial to the survival of STEMI patients,” noted Miami Beach Fire Chief Virgil Fernandez. “At the onset of an emergency, all our first responders are trained by Mission:Lifeline to quickly identify STEMI, provide proper treatment effectively and trigger an early response from the awaiting hospital personnel.”

Affecting more than 250,000 individuals across the nation annually, STEMI is a type of heart attack caused by a complete blockage of blood flow to the heart. It requires immediate treatment that many fail to receive in a timely manner. Closing the gap, Mission:Lifeline focuses on helping hospitals and emergency medical services develop systems of care that follow proven standards and procedures for these high-risk heart patients.

“I’m proud of the department for the valiant efforts they’ve put forth to earn this prestigious award, and I look forward to continuing our education on evidence-based treatments as we look for others ways to improve care for these too common cases,” added Fernandez.

Agencies awarded the Mission:Lifeline Gold Plus award must have demonstrated at least 75 percent compliance for each required achievement measure for the entire year and have treated at least eight STEMI patients for the last two full years. In particular, the department was recognized for its immediate compression performances, strong establishment of an advanced airway and delivery of advanced cardiac life supports medications and electrical therapy – among other cardiac arrests performance and treatment measures.