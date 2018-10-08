Miami Beach Honored at Biden Cancer Summit for Impactful Sunscreen Program

–One of 57 Commitments Announced Working to Achieve More Cancer Prevention Progress in Half the Time–

Former Vice President Joe Biden and Dr. Jill Biden recently hosted the national Biden Cancer Summit in Washington, D.C. in an effort to drive the urgency of now by promoting new solutions, bringing together problem solvers and telling stories that epitomize what it means to be cancer FIERCE.

The City of Miami Beach was one of the honorees recognized at this year’s Summit for its success in encouraging residents and visitors to protect themselves against skin cancer by offering free sunscreen dispensers at public pools, parks and various beach access points.

“We are at an inflection point in the understanding and treatment of cancer and are starting to break down barriers and change the culture in ways that are needed to deliver what patients deserve – a cancer research and care system that puts saving lives above all else,” said Vice President Joe Biden. “The commitments we have received, including the MB Suncare sunscreen dispensary program, bring us closer to developing the right systems, the right culture to get us there.”

Embodying the Summit’s commitment to developing and driving the implementation of solutions to accelerate progress in cancer prevention, the City of Miami Beach, in partnership with Mount Sinai Medical Center and Destination Brands International, is proud to maintain the nation’s first free sunscreen dispenser program through 2022.

“When we first were tapped by the White House to participate in the Summit in 2016, we were the only municipality represented,” shared Mayor Dan Gelber. “Today, we’re proud to share the Miami Beach Suncare dispenser program model with municipalities and hospital partners throughout the nation to help drive this national movement in skin cancer awareness and prevention.”

The program’s success has expanded to the City of Long Beach, NY, in partnership with NYU Winthrop Hospital, currently in its second year with a commitment through 2019. The Town of Hempstead, NY, in partnership with South Nassau Communities Hospital, is also in its second year, having expanded the program to include additional dispensers in 2018.

In addition to the existing programs, the City of Miami Beach, through its partner, Destination Brands, has committed to expanding their sunscreen dispenser program to other municipalities and they have secured sunscreen funding for two years of a new five-year program in another city, for up to 30 public sunscreen dispensers.