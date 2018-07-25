Miami Beach Launches “Check Your Renter” Tool

— Ensure your Prospective Renter is Free of Illegal Short-Term Rental Violations —

In order to maintain quality of life for its residents, the City of Miami Beach has passed some of the most aggressive City Codes to prohibit all single-family homes and many multi-family housing buildings in certain zoning districts from renting out their property for less than six months and one day. At times, these short-term rental violations are executed by repeat offenders who advertise and rent the property out as a vacation home, many times unknowingly to the owner.

To protect the safety of persons dealing with real estate in Miami Beach, the City has recently launched the “Check Your Renter” tool. The first of its kind platform allows individuals to search for a name or company to discover if a prospective tenant has a history of facilitating an illegal short-term rental in Miami Beach.

“The Check Your Renter tool is yet another innovative way the City of Miami Beach is protecting neighbors, and giving property owners, realtors and condo associations the peace of mind they deserve,” shared Miami Beach Commissioner John Elizabeth Alemán. “Now these parties will be better protected against illegal and predatory renters by simply making this tool an added part of their routine background check.”

To utilize the tool today, visit www.practicesaferenting.com.