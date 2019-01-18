Miami Beach Takes Stand Against Airbnb and Alongside Israel

— Following the Company’s Refusal to List Homes in the West Bank—

As a leader amongst local government in fostering equality, the City of Miami Beach has a long history of condemning discrimination and anti-Semitism. In response to Airbnb’s recent decision to remove all rental listings in Israeli settlements in the West Bank, the City of Miami Beach has joined the Village of Bal Harbour, the Town of Surfside and the City of Miami in urging the online platform to rescind its discriminatory action.

“We know that anti-Semitism can be nuanced and subtle, and in fact, find root in mainstream institutions,” expressed Mayor Dan Gelber in a letter sent to Airbnb Co-founder and CEO Brian Chesky. “Removing listings of all homes in the Israeli settlements in the Judea and Samaria region is unfairly biased against Israel and deeply offends many in our diverse City, including myself.”

As a municipality with a strong-rooted friendship with the state of Israel, the public decision comes in support of its democratic neighbor overseas.

“I’m proud of my colleagues’ unanimous support of the resolution to condemn Airbnb’s discriminatory policies in Israel,” shared Commissioner Micky Steinberg who sponsored today’s item. “There is no room for hate or discrimination.”